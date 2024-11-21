Ex-Cal Star Jaylon Tyson A Hit for Cavaliers in his First NBA Start
Former Cal star Jaylon Tyson got his first NBA start on Wednesday night and made the most of it.
The Cleveland Cavaliers’ first-round draft choice contributed 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists — a near triple-double in his first meaningful appearance — to a 128-100 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Tyson had two steals and just one turnover in 37 minutes. Pretty much all of his numbers represented highs in his brief NBA career. He shot 7 for 12 from the field and had a plus/minus of plus-20 points.
"I just want to add value to this team that we don't have," Tyson told reporters afterward. "And whatever role that is, I'm willing to mold into that."
According to the Cavaliers, Tyson became the team’s first rookie to post at least 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in a single game since Brad Daugherty (20-11-7) on April 7, 1987.
A first-team All-Pac-12 selection last year in his only season with the Bears, Tyson had played in just six games this season, primarily in garbage time. He totaled seven points, four rebounds and two assists in those outings.
On the heels of the Cavaliers’ first loss of the season, a 120-117 setback to reigning NBA champion Boston, starting guard Darius Garland was ruled out for precautionary reasons due to a groin injury.
Garland was one of seven Cleveland players who were unavailable Wednesday night. Tyson stepped in and was more than ready for the assignment.
Ty Jerome scored 29 points to lead the Cavs, who improved to 16-1, including 9-0 at home.