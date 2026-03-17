Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cavs vs. Bucks)

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered an injury in Sunday's win over the Indiana Pacers, and he called it a "hyperextended knee" after the game.

However, the two-time league MVP is listed with a different injury ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Giannis is questionable with a left ankle sprain.

As a result, oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Bucks as 10.5-point underdogs at home against the playoff-bound Cavs. Cleveland has the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference at the moment, and it's looking to move up even higher before the end of the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are 5.5 games back of a play-in tournament spot, meaning they'll need Giannis in the lineup as much as possible if they want a real chance at getting into the top 10 in the East. The betting market believes that's a long shot, as the Bucks are +20000 to make the play-in tournament in the latest odds.

The star forward is averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game this season, but multiple calf issues have caused him to play most of his games on a minutes restriction. Milwaukee hasn't been great when he's been on the floor, going 17-19, but it's even worse (11-20) in the games that he's missed.

With Giannis' status up in the air for Tuesday night's game, I'm eyeing another Bucks player in the prop market against Cleveland.

Best Bucks Prop Bet vs. Cavs

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ryan Rollins OVER 15.5 Points (-122)

Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins has picked up the slack this season when Giannis is out of the lineup, averaging 19.5 points, 5.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 29 games without the two-time MVP.

Since Feb. 1, Rollins is averaging 17.8 points per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 44.3 percent from 3, showing he’s one of Milwaukee’s best offensive players.

The former second-round pick has at least 16 points in 11 of his 19 games since the start of February, and he picked up 20 points on Sunday when Giannis went down.

Against Cleveland, Rollins has scored 18, 24 and 14 points in three games. He’s a great bet in this matchup, even if Antetokounmpo is able to take the floor.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.