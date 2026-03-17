Cavaliers vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 17
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Can the Cleveland Cavaliers bounce back from a bad loss against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday?
Cleveland lost some ground in the Eastern Conference with the shocking loss (as a 14.5-point favorite), but it’s a road favorite on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Bucks snapped a four-game skid against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, but Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a knee injury and did not return. He’s listed as questionable for Tuesday’s matchup.
Barring a huge finish to the regular season, Milwaukee is going to miss the play-in tournament in the East, and it may opt to shut Giannis down at some point in the coming weeks.
The Cavs, on the other hand, are hoping to make a run at the No. 2 seed over the final month, though they’re currently four games back of the Boston Celtics.
Can Cleveland cover in a favorable division spot on Tuesday night? Let’s check out the odds and a player prop – as well as my prediction – for this Eastern Conference battle.
Cavaliers vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Cavs -10.5 (-108)
- Bucks +10.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Cavs: -470
- Bucks: +360
Total
- 229.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Cavaliers vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 17
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock
- Cavs record: 41-27
- Bucks record: 28-39
Cavaliers vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Cavs Injury Report
- Jarrett Allen – out
- Sam Merrill – questionable
- Craig Porter Jr. – out
- Jaylon Tyson – probable
- Tyrese Proctor – out
- Olivier Sarr – out
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – questionable
- Alex Antetokounmpo – out
- Ousmane Dieng – questionable
- Myles Turner – questionable
- Cormac Ryan – out
Cavaliers vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets
Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Ryan Rollins OVER 15.5 Points (-122)
In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting, I broke down why Rollins could have a big game with Antetokounmpo on the injury report:
Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins has picked up the slack this season when Giannis Antetokounmpo is out of the lineup, averaging 19.5 points, 5.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 29 games without the two-time MVP.
Now, Giannis is questionable for tonight’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Since Feb. 1, Rollins is averaging 17.8 points per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 44.3 percent from 3, showing he’s one of Milwaukee’s best offensive players.
The former second-round pick has at least 16 points in 11 of his 19 games since the start of February, and he picked up 20 points on Sunday when Giannis went down.
Against Cleveland, Rollins has scored 18, 24 and 14 points in three games. He’s a great bet in this matchup, even if Antetokounmpo is able to take the floor.
Cavaliers vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
Giannis’ injury is going to dictate a lot in this game, but if he’s able to play I think the Bucks are worth a look at double-digit home underdogs.
Cleveland is just 7-15 against the spread this season as a road favorite, and it’s coming off an awful loss to a tanking Dallas team. The Bucks seemingly want to make the play-in tournament, so I don’t expect them to call off the dogs – especially if Giannis plays – in this matchup.
The loss of Jarrett Allen has been big for the Cavs, as they’re just 2-3 in the last five games that he’s missed.
Cleveland has a better statistical profile than the Bucks, but it has struggled all season long to cover the spread, posting the worst ATS record in the NBA.
I can’t lay 10.5 points with them on the road on Tuesday night.
Pick: Bucks +10.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
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Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2