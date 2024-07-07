Fardaws Aimaq Impresses Ex-Warriors GM in Summer League Game
Former Cal center Fardaws Aimag scored only four points for the Sacramento Kings in their 102-86, NBA summer league loss to the Miami Heat on Sunday, but he did a number of things that impressed Garry St. Jean, a former Kings head coach and an ex-general manager for the Golden State Warriors.
St. Jean, who did the TV commentary for Sunday’s game in San Francisco, raved about Aimaq’s ability to pass out of the center position and made mention of Aimaq’s willingness and effectiveness in setting solid screens. That may not sound like much, but when you’re trying to get on an NBA roster, those little things matter a lot.
Aimaq scored those four points on 2-for-4 shooting, and you don’t expect him to be a consistent scorer in the NBA. But he had a team-high eight rebounds as a well as a team-high five assists. And it would have been six assists if a Kings shooter had converted off a nice pass from Aimaq in the first half.
The one down side came on the defensive end. Kel’el Ware, the Heat’s first-round draft pick this year, collected 26 points and 11 rebounds, and a portion of his points came when Aimaq was guarding him. Nonetheless, the 6-foot-11, 245-pound Aimaq did the things he needed to do while putting up similar numbers to what he produced in his summer debut on Saturday.
One thing working against Aimaq is his age. He is 25 years old, and the NBA is looking for younger players who have room to improve. But Aimaq has demonstrated that he knows the game, screening effectively when he should, making the proper pass at the right moment and positioning himself for rebounds. That will work in his favor as a tries to make a a roster in the NBA or overseas. The fact that he played 24 minutes indicates coaches wanted to take a good look at Aimaq, who was starter in both summer-league games this weekend.
The high scorer for the Kings was former Saint Mary's star Jordan Ford, who finished with 22 points while going 4-for-6 on three-pointers.
Aimaq finished the first half with four points on 2-for-3 shooting, a game-high five rebounds and a team-high three assists.
He performed a perfect spin move out of the high post that put him in position for a layup, but his shot was blocked from behind by the 7-foot Ware. Aimaq scored his first bucket in the first quarter on an 8-foot push shot, then scored his second field goal on a follow shot a few seconds later.
However, his most impressive work came as a facilitator. His three first-half assists should have been four because he executed a perfect pass from the low post to an open shooter, but the uncontested jumper was missed.
Aimaq later delivered an accurate pass from the high post to a cutting player for a layup, then pushed a perfect bounce pass between defenders that led to another layup.
“Darm nice basketball play,” St. Jean said.
Aimaq took only one shot in the second half, and his fallaway 12-footer with the shot clock running down bounced off the rim.
Aimaq has one more chance to impress coaches when the Kings play their final game in the San Francisco portion of the California Classic against the Warriors' summer team on Wednesday night at the Chase Center.
