Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Pelicans)
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson will miss at least the next few weeks with a right adductor injury, a major blow to a Pelicans team that is already one of the worst in the NBA.
New Orleans is just 3-21 this season and on a six-game losing streak heading into Monday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Williamson, who has been ruled out until late December, has appeared in just 10 games this season.
The Pelicans are down Williamson, Dejounte Murray and Jordan Poole for this game, although Herb Jones (questionable) may be able to make his return from a calf injury.
In his 10 games this season, Williamson is averaging 22.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 51.0 percent from the field. He gives the Pelicans a higher floor when he's in the lineup, but New Orleans is just 1-9 in the 10 games that he's appeared in.
Here's a look at my favorite player prop for this matchup with the star forward still out of the lineup.
Best Pelicans Prop Bet vs. Spurs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Trey Murphy III OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-105)
Trey Murphy III has been one of the bright spots for this New Orleans team, averaging 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists across 22 games while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from 3.
I think he's a little undervalued in his assists and rebounds prop in this game, as he's picked up 10, 15 and 19 in his last three games. Overall, Murphy has 10 or more rebounds and assists in 14 games, including five of his last six.
In his two previous meetings with the Spurs this season, Murphy has put up 15 and 12 rebounds and assists, grabbing 9.5 boards per game in those matchups. So, he has a pretty discernible floor when it comes to this market.
Since the Pelicans are down some of their top initiators on offense, I think Murphy is a great bet as the true No. 1 option for the Pelicans on Monday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.