Fardaws Aimaq Not on Kings' Las Vegas Summer League Roster
Former Cal center Fardaws Aimaq played two decent games for one of the Sacramento Kings’ two summer league teams over the weekend. However, Aimaq was not one of the 14 players named to the Kings’ roster for the Las Vegas Summer League, which begins play on Friday.
Aimaq played his first two summer league games for the Kings No. 2 squad in the California Classics games at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
He picked up eight points, nine rebounds and four assists in the first game, and added four points, a team-high eight rebounds and a team-high five assists in the second game. Aimaq was a starter in both those games. The 6-foot-11 Aimaq was lauded for the many solid screens he set as well his ability to pass out of the post.
The Kings then shuffled their summer league rosters, and Aimaq was one of a handful of players moved from the Kings No. 2 squad to the Kings’ No. 1 roster. However, Aimaq did not get any playing time when the Kings’ No. 1 team played its final game on Tuesday.
The Kings’ No. 2 team played its final game Wednesday in San Francisco against the Warriors, but Aimaq was no longer on that Kings’ roster.
On Wednesday, the Kings released their roster for the upcoming Las Vegas Summer League, and that squad was made up of players from the Kings’ No. 1 and No. 2 teams that played in the California Classic summer games over the weekend.
Two undrafted players who played in the Pac-12 this past season – USC’s Boogie Ellis and Washington State’s Isaac Jones – are among the 14 players on the Kings’ Las Vegas roster, but Aimaq is not.
Aimag averaged 14.5 points and led the Pac-12 in rebounding at 11.0 per game in his only season at Cal. He went undrafted in the recent NBA draft.
