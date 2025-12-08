Is Domantas Sabonis Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Kings vs. Pacers)
Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis has missed nine games in a row with a torn meniscus heading into Monday night's matchup against the Indiana Pacers.
Earlier this month, the Kings star began doing on-court work, but he's not going to return on Monday against Indiana. Instead, an update on Sabonis' status is expected within the next 1-2 weeks, giving him a pretty good chance to return prior to Christmas.
With Sabonis out of the lineup, the Kings are road underdogs on Monday night. Sacramento has one of the worst records in the Western Conference (6-17) this season, and it's only had Sabonis healthy for 11 games in the 2025-26 campaign.
The All-Star big man has put up some decent numbers when he's been on the floor, averaging 17.2 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 51.0 percent from the field. The Kings would love to get Sabonis back later this month, but they're facing a major uphill battle to make the playoffs in a loaded West.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Kings on Monday with Sabonis sidelined for the 10th game in a row.
Best Kings Prop Bet vs. Pacers
Zach LaVine UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-112)
This season, Zach LaVine is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers per game, but the Kings star has struggled with his consistency from beyond the arc.
LaVine is shooting 39.1 percent from 3, but he has just six games since Nov. 1 with three or more made 3-pointers, finishing with one or fewer made shots from deep in seven games during that stretch.
The Pacers are an elite 3-point defense, ranking third in the NBA in opponent 3s per game and fourth in opponent 3-point percentage. LaVine has attempted 7.2 shots per game from beyond the arc this season, but he's only taken more than six shots from 3 in six of his games since Nov. 1.
I think this is a prime spot to fade him against a stingy 3-point defense.
