Kings vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 8
It’s been a rough season for both the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers, and they’ll face off on Monday night in Indiana.
The Pacers have just five wins in the 2025-26 season, but they have four of their last 10 games and four of 13 games at home, giving them a chance to take this matchup.
Injuries have crushed the Pacers this season, but forward Pascal Siakam is still playing at an All-Star level. Can he carry the Pacers to a win over a Kings team that is in the bottom five in the Western Conference?
Sacramento has been set as an underdog in this game, as it’s down Domantas Sabonis (knee). The Kings are just 3-10 on the road, and they rank 28th in the league in net rating.
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this interconference clash.
Kings vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Kings +3.5 (-105)
- Pacers -3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Kings: +142
- Pacers: -170
Total
- 234.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Kings vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 8
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBC Sports California
- Kings record: 6-17
- Pacers record: 5-18
Kings vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Dylan Caldwell – out
- Devin Carter – out
- Keegan Murray – questionable
- Daeqwon Plowden – out
- Domantas Sabonis – out
- Dennis Schroder – questionable
- Isaiah Stevens – out
Pacers Injury Report
- Tyrese Haliburton – out
- Quenton Jackson – out
- Kam Jones – out
- Aaron Nesmith – out
- Obi Toppin – out
- Ben Sheppard – out
Kings vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- Zach LaVine UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-112)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props column why I’m fading Zach LaVine in this game:
This season, Zach LaVine is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers per game, but the Kings star has struggled with his consistency from beyond the arc.
LaVine is shooting 39.1 percent from 3, but he has just six games since Nov. 1 with three or more made 3-pointers, finishing with one or fewer made shots from deep in seven games during that stretch.
The Pacers are an elite 3-point defense, ranking third in the NBA in opponent 3s per game and fourth in opponent 3-point percentage. LaVine has attempted 7.2 shots per game from beyond the arc this season, but he's only taken more than six shots from 3 in six of his games since Nov. 1.
Kings vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
Indiana has gotten off to an awful start this season, but it’s actually 7-5 against the spread at home, and it’s started to play some winning basketball as of late.
Even though the Pacers are one of the worst teams in the league record wise, they are better than the Kings when it comes to net rating (-8.2 vs. -10.0), and the Pacers are 21st in the league in defensive rating.
Their offense has been the main issue this season with all of the injuries they’ve dealt with, but Sacramento is down multiple rotation pieces and ranks 26th in the league in defensive rating and opponent points per game.
The Kings are also just 6-7 against the spread on the road, posting an average scoring margin of -9.5 points in those games.
I’ll trust the Pacers to get the win at home, where they have been a surprisingly profitable team against the number.
Pick: Pacers -3.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
