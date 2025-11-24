Best Feast Week Women’s College Basketball Games to Watch
Happy Feast Week! Week 4 of the women’s college basketball season serves up an enticing buffet of matchups, beginning with the inaugural Players Era Women’s Championship in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Each of the four participating teams—UCLA, Texas, Duke and South Carolina—will receive at least $1 million in NIL money, and two teams will face off in the championship game Thursday night.
But, like any good Thanksgiving get-together, there’s more. With a clash between two top-15 squads and more than a few games in the Bahamas and Puerto Rico, here’s who to watch and where the games can be found for this week’s slate:
No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 4 Texas
Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2:00 p.m. ET, truTV
A potential Final Four clash on the day before Thanksgiving? Yes, please. The Bruins are battle-tested heading into the first game of the Players Era Women’s Championship, having beaten ranked opponents Oklahoma (No. 6) and North Carolina (No. 14) by double digits each time. One common factor in each win? Forward Angela Dugalić came off the bench and scored 14 points and had at least eight rebounds and two threes in both contests. She’s a true sixth woman for UCLA. On the other hand, the Longhorns are rotating between Breya Cunningham and Kyla Oldacre at center. While the stars—namely, Lauren Betts and Gianna Kneepkens for UCLA and Madison Booker for Texas—deserve the spotlight, Wednesday’s matchup will offer a glimpse at which team has championship-caliber firepower around them.
No. 2 South Carolina vs. Duke
Wednesday, Nov. 26, 4:30 p.m. ET, truTV
The Blue Devils’ nadir has fallen lower and lower … and lower. Duke’s first loss to Baylor, while surprising, could be chalked up to early-season hiccups with Emilee Skinner and Arianna Roberson both out of the lineup. The loss to West Virginia felt less excusable, considering that the Mountaineers only had five eligible players in the second half. And then, a defeat at the hands of South Florida, whose longtime coach, Jose Fernandez, left the program to become the Dallas Wings’ head coach? Yikes. Following the UCLA and Texas clash, the second game of the day in Vegas will either be an opportunity for Duke to get back on track or another step down in a bottomless season.
No. 16 Kentucky vs. No. 7 Maryland
Wednesday, Nov. 26, 5:30 p.m. ET, FloSports
While Maryland’s hot start was dampened by losing freshman starter Lea Bartelme to a season-ending ACL injury, the Terrapins have notched double-digit wins against quality opponents (Princeton, George Mason) in her absence. Leading the way is Duke transfer Oluchi Okananwa, who scored 20-plus points while shooting at least 66.7% from the floor in the victories against the Tigers and Patriots. With senior Kaylene Smikle working back into the starting lineup—and freshman Addi Mack providing a scoring punch off the bench—the Terrapins will be well-equipped heading into their toughest matchup to date. Kentucky, on the other hand, comes into San Juan, Puerto Rico, having dispatched No. 21 Louisville behind a dominant rebounding performance on Saturday.
No. 8 TCU vs. Richmond
Thursday, Nov. 27, 9:00 p.m. ET, FloSports
Just how good has the Spiders’ Maggie Doogan been? Through Nov. 23, the senior forward led all NCAA Division I players in Bart Torvik’s PORPAGATU! metric, a points-over-replacement stat that is adjusted for usage. She was lights out in a 31-point, 14-rebound performance in Richmond’s 72–57 victory against Temple a week ago. Doogan and the Spiders will challenge a red-hot Horned Frogs squad, which has already taken down No. 10 NC State and beaten its opponents by 43.0 points on average. While Olivia Miles was the headline transfer, forward Marta Suarez, who came over from California and had a game-high 26 points in that NC State contest, has been a key factor in helping TCU crack the top 10.
No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 14 Tennessee
Sunday, Nov. 30, 4:30 p.m. ET, FS1
A Janiah Barker revenge game? Possibly. The Tennessee forward left UCLA after one season, and Barker is now averaging career highs in points (27.6) and steals (3.0) per 40 minutes. Player storylines notwithstanding, Tennessee’s up-tempo style (11th in adjusted tempo, 9th in three-point rate) will clash with UCLA’s controlling pace (309th in adjusted tempo, but 1st in free throw rate against, 1st in adjusted offensive efficiency and 13th in assist rate). Offense might be a bit harder to come by against Betts and a polished Bruins squad.
Other Games to Watch
Tuesday, Nov. 25:
- 7:00 p.m. ET, BallerTV: Colorado vs. Texas A&M (It’s a good time to catch 5' 3" Aggies guard Ny’Ceara Pryor, who has averaged 17.0 points per game this season and led D-I in steals per game last year.)
Wednesday, Nov. 26:
- 1:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+: Rhode Island vs. Princeton (The Rams are fresh off upsetting NC State.)
Thursday, Nov. 27:
- 11:00 a.m. ET, FloSports: No. 12 North Carolina vs. South Dakota State (The Jackrabbits get their first top-25 matchup of the season.)
- 8:00 p.m. ET, truTV: Players Era women’s championship game (With Texas, Duke, UCLA and South Carolina in the mix, this will be a must-watch.)
Friday, Nov. 28:
- 7:30 p.m. ET, ION: Georgia vs. Kansas (Guard S’Mya Nichols and Kansas, which took down Minnesota last week, get another tough test against an undefeated Georgia squad.)
Saturday, Nov. 29:
- 11:00 a.m. ET, FloSports: Miami vs. No. 24 Oklahoma St. (Miami clawed back but couldn’t defeat Iowa on Friday. It’ll face an Oklahoma State team looking to put last week’s loss to St. John’s behind it.)
Sunday, Nov. 30:
- 1:00 p.m. ET, BTN: No. 11 Iowa vs. Fairfield (Can Fairfield’s three-happy approach keep pace with Iowa’s efficient offense?)