Former Cal Player Jerod Named Head Coach at UNC Greensboro

Former Cal player Jerod Haase is back as a Division I head coach.

Haase, who had been the head coach at Alabama-Birmingham and Stanford, on Wednesday was named the head coach of North Carolina Greensboro. Haase replaces Mike Jones, who was dismissed after the Spartans went 15-19 overall and 9-9 in Southern Conference play.

Haase's most successful college playing days were at Kansas, where he averaged double figures in scoring all three seasons with the Jayhawks from 1994-95 through 1996-97.

However, he spent his freshman season at Cal, starting 26 of the 30 games in which he played that season along with stars Jason Kidd and Lamond Murray. Haase averaged 7.2 points for the Bears.

Haase did not start the three NCAA tournament games Cal played that season but he played starter minutes and was a vital part of the Bears' upset of defending national champion Duke.

Duke was seeded No. 3 while the Bears were seeded sixth and were clear underdogs in the second-round game against the Blue Devils, who featured Bobby Hurley and Grant Hill.

Murray was Cal's leading scorer with 28 points in Cal's 82-77 victory over Duke, but Haase was the Bears second-highest scorer that day.

Haase played 22 minutes and scored 13 points on 5-for-6 shooting, including 3-for-4 on three-point attempts. Haase hit two three-pointers in the first half that helped the Bears open a 18-point lead.

In the Bears' 93-76 loss to Kansas in the Sweet 16, Haase scored 10 points in 24 minutes of court time. He was 4-for-9 from the field, including 2-for-5 from long range.

Haase transferred to Kansas after that season, sat out one season as a transfer, then played three seasons at Kansas.

He spent four seasons as the coach at UAB, taking the Blazers to the NCAA tournament in 2015. Haase than spent eight season as the head coach at Stanford but did not get the Cardinal to the NCAA tournament.

This season Haase worked as a TV analyst for college basketball games, and even worked some Cal games.

Below is the press conference announcing Haase as UNC Greensboro's new head coach.

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