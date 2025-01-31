Former Cal Star Jaylen Brown Earns Fourth All-Star Game Nod
Jaylen Brown has earned a sport in his fourth NBA All-Star Game, the second-most selections by a former Cal player.
Brown will play as a reserve in the Feb. 16 game at the Chase Center. This is his third straight All-Star selection and the fourth in the past five years.
Among former Golden Bears, only Jason Kidd with seven, has more All-Star appearances.
Phil Chenier was named to three All-Star Games (1974, ’75, ’77), a total later matched by Kevin Johnson (1990, ’91, ’94). Darrell Inhoff (1967) and Shareef Abdur-Rahim (2002) were each selected to one ASG.
Brown, 28, is averaging 23.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and a career-high 4.8 assists this season for the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics.
He has performed well in past All-Star Games, averaging 31 points and 9 rebounds, including 36 points last season and 35 the year before.
The former one-and-done Cal star talked recently about taking on a different role this season.
“I’ve had to adjust. It’s a different year,” Brown told NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin after Boston’s Jan. 17 victory over Orlando. “I just do what the team needs me to do. I’ve been able to evolve through different things in my career. This team, I’m more of a playmaker, so I just embrace it, get better in that role and just do what I do.”
Brown plans to participate in the event despite a season that has featured a variety of injuries. He missed games in early November with a hip injury and in early January due to a shoulder strain.
But he is averaging 35.5 minutes per game, nearly a career best.
“I’m pushing through,” Brown told reporters. “I think this is definitely the rougher part physically during the season. I’ve had some injuries and things like that, but I try to make myself available every night. I don’t make no excuses. It is what it is. I’m a little beat up, but I’ll be ready.”
Brown’s teammate, Jayson Tatum, was voted an All-Star starter for the fifth straight season. It will be his sixth ASG appearance overall.
Other East starters are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell. Stephen Curry was voted a starter on the West roster.
Key reserves chosen by the coaches include Damian Lillard, Anthony Edwards, Anthony Davis, James Harden and Victor Wembanyama.