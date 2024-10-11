Former Cal Star Jaylon Tyson Gets Exhibition Start For Cavs
Rookie Jaylon Tyson got a starting assignment in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ second exhibition game on Thursday but could not spark his team to victory.
The 20th pick in the NBA draft after one season at Cal, Tyson had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes in the Cavs’ 129-117 loss to the Indiana Pacers.
Tyson got the start because Cleveland held four starters out of the game along with two other rotation players.
Two nights after posting eight points and seven rebounds in his exhibition debut against Chicago, Tyson shot 5 for 7 from the field and made his only 3-point attempt. He added two assists and a blocked shot but also turned the ball four times.
“We really want to take a look at the whole roster and give them a fair shot, with fair minutes and get a good evaluation there,” first-year Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson said before the game. “Just look at different lineups.”
Tyson transferred to Cal from Texas Tech to play for coach Mark Madsen in his first season and helped the Bears improve from three victories in in 2022-23 to 13, including a competitive 9-11 effort in the Pac-12.
Tyson earned All-Pac-12 honors after averaging 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists, and opted to enter the NBA draft with a year of eligibility remaining.
Curiously, each of the past three Cal players chosen in the NBA draft — all of them in the first round — played just a single season in Berkeley. Shareer Abdur-Rahim was the No. 3 pick in the 1993 draft and Jaylen Brown went at No. 3 in 2016.