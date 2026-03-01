Is Donovan Mitchell Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cavs vs. Nets)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has missed back-to-back games with a groin strain, and he's officially been ruled out for Sunday afternoon's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.

Mitchell's injury is not believed to be a long-term issue, which is a good sign for the Cavs and their high playoff hopes. However, the team has lost back-to-back games without the All-Star guard and has fallen 1.5 games back of the New York Knicks for the No. 3 seed in the East.

#Cavs Kenny Atkinson said the feedback he has gotten is that Donovan Mitchell's groin injury is not a "long-term thing." — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) February 27, 2026

An All-NBA candidate in the 2025-26 season, Mitchell is averaging 28.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from 3. The star guard has appeared in 55 games this season, meaning he needs to play in just 10 more to be eligible for end-of-season awards.

The Cavs are double-digit favorites on Sunday, even with Mitchell out and James Harden (thumb) questionable. They crushed the Nets with both guards in the lineup back on Feb. 19, winning 112-84.

Brooklyn, which has dropped seven games in a row, is one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference, sitting just half a game ahead of the No. 15-seeded Indiana Pacers.

With Mitchell out on Sunday, here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Cavs as they look to get back in the win column.

Best Cavs Prop Bet vs. Nets

Sam Merrill 3+ 3-Pointers Made (-186)

With Mitchell and Harden out of the lineup the last two games, sharpshooter Sam Merrill has moved into the starting lineup and has been a featured player in the Cavs’ offense.

Merrill has taken 18 3-pointers over the last two games, going 2-for-8 against Milwaukee and 4-for-10 against the Pistons.

I love this matchup for the Cavs wing, as the Nets are 29th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage this season. In his last meeting with the Nets on Feb. 19, Merrill took just four shots (1-for-4 from 3), but he did have a six 3-pointer game against Brooklyn back in October.

If Harden sits, Merrill could be in line for another 30-plus minute workload, and he’s scored 34 points over his last two games while attempting double-digit field goal attempts in each matchup.

