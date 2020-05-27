Cal Basketball: Former Cal Forward Jacobi Gordon Transfers to Louisiana-Lafayette

Former Cal forward Jacobi Gordon has transferred to Louisiana, accoring to a message on his Twitter acount on Wednesday.

Louisiana was called Louisiana-Lafayette for a long time, but began calling itself Louisiana in 2016.

Independent college basketball reporter Lucas Everett suggests in a Tweet that Gordon might help Louisiana win a Sun Belt conference title:

The Ragin' Cajuns will return five of their top seven scorers from last year's team, which went 14-19 overall and 8-12 in the Sun Belt conference.

Presumably the 6-foot-7 Gordon will have to sit out the 2020-21 season unless he gets a waiver that will allow him to play immediately for Louisiana.

Gordon's most recent game at Cal was on Jan. 2, and he announed his decision to enter the transfer portal on March 3.

Gordon, who was a sophomore this past season at Cal, was bothered by injuries for much of his career. He missed his entire senior year of high school because of a torn Achilles tendon. He had injuries that caused him to miss time at Cal as well.

Gordon averaged 9.7 minutes on the court in 36 games for the Bears over two seasons. He averaged 2.3 points and 1.6 rebounds at Cal, while shooting 32 percent from the field and 28 percent on three-pointers.

This past season he played in 12 games and averaged 8.9 minutes, 2.2 points and 1.2 rebounds. He did not play in the final two months of the season.

His best game for the Golden Bears was a 10-point performance against San Francisco his freshman season.

Gordon was rated as a four-star prospect out of high school by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN, which ranked him as the No. 89 overall recruit in the country.

