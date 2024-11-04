Jaylen Brown, Jaylon Tyson Both on the Shelf with Hip Injuries
Cal’s two NBA players — Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and rookie Jaylon Tyson — are both dealing with injuries and ruled out of their team’s games on Monday.
Brown is by the far the more impactful of the two — the 28-year-old is averaging 25.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals for the Boston Celtics, off to a 6-1 start in defense of their NBA title.
Brown was kept out of the Celtics’ 113-103 win over Charlotte on Saturday due to a lingering hip flexor injury. Now he’s ruled out of Monday’s game against Atlanta.
Meanwhile, Tyson will miss his third straight game with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday against Milwaukee due to left hip tightness. A first-round NBA draft pick this summer, Tyson plays sparingly off the bench for the Cavaliers, off to an impressive 7-0 start.
Brown told the Boston Globe on Saturday that his hip has been bothering him since training camp.
“I got an MRI in training camp and it’s been back and forth since then,” Brown said. “(Friday) I think I extended it a little more, and it’s already been giving me some trouble. I’m going to have to get another MRI and go from there.”
The three-time All-Star had started every game this season before sitting out Saturday.
“I haven’t felt like my legs have been underneath me, dealing with this hip flexor,” Brown told the Globe. “It’s more (affecting) my explosion and my burst. And then, mentally, trying to figure that out as well. Thinking about it kind of throws everything off a little bit, but I’ll be fine.
"I don't like to miss games, especially at the start of the year, but it's been bothering me.”
Tyson, who was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection for Cal last season in his only year with the program, resides near the end of the bench right now for a deep Cleveland team.
He played well for the Cavs’ summer league team but is averaging just 1.8 points and 5.3 minutes in four regular-season games.