Jaylon Tyson Delivers Another Solid Summer League Outing
Rookie Jaylon Tyson put up nice numbers again in NBA summer league play on Sunday and this time they helped add up to a victory for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The 20th pick in the NBA draft out of Cal, Tyson had 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists as the Cavs manhandled the Milwaukee Bucks 112-81 at the Pavilion on the UNLV campus.
Two days after losing 106-79 to the Orlando Magic, the Cavs jumped on the Bucks early. Tyson opened the game with a 3-pointer from the left corner and Cleveland raced to a 9-1 lead.
The margin was 38-21 at the end of the first quarter, with Tyson contributing seven points, three assists and an assist to the fast start.
The Cavs led 73-37 at halftime and 92-64 entering the fourth quarter.
Tyson shot 6 for 12 from the field, made 2 of his 5 attempts from 3-point range and added two steals in 21 minutes. Five of his rebounds came at the offensive end.
In his summer league debut on Friday, the 6-foot-7 wing had 15 points, a team-best eight rebounds and four assists.
In two games, Tyson has converted 50 percent of his shots from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point distance.
A transfer from Texas Tech a year, Tyson averaged 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists while earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors in his lone season with the Golden Bears.
With a year of eligibility remaining, Tyson bet on himself and turned pro. As a first-round draft pick, Tyson received a guaranteed contract for two years. Reports suggest Tyson will earn about $3.3 million as a rookie in 2024-25.
The Cavaliers, who led by as many as 38 points, compiled 33 assists — one shy of the NBA summer league record.
Tyson and the Cavaliers return to action Wednesday at 7 p.m. against the Golden State Warriors, then face the Los Angeles Lakers the next night.