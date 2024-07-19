Jaylon Tyson Posts Best Summer League Game in Cavs' Loss
ESPN’s announcers began the evening talking endlessly about Bronny James, but former Cal star Jaylon Tyson had their attention by the second quarter of the NBA summer league game.
Tyson dished seven assists in a span of less than 5 minutes in the second period but the Cleveland Cavaliers couldn’t close the deal in a 93-89 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday night.
The 6-7 wing, who came to Cal as a transfer from Texas Tech, wound up with 21 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 31 minutes. He shot 6 for 9 from the field, made one of three 3-point tries and converted 8 of 9 free throws in clearly his best performance in four summer-league outings.
He came up one assist shy of just the fifth triple-double in NBA summer league history when Emoni Bates twice missed on open 3-point tries off feeds from Tyson in the final 90 seconds.
The Lakers (2-2) used a 9-0 closing run to overtake the Cavs (1-3).
Cavaliers general manager Mike Gansey, interviewed courtside during the game, saw a lot that he liked from Tyson. “Obviously Jaylon Tyson, our first-round pick, putting him all over the floor with the ball in his hands, he does a lot of good things.”
One night after he appeared tentative in a loss to the Warriors, Tyson played more of a point guard role with starting point Greg Porter Jr. held out of the game.
Tyson played much the same way he did in his one season with the Golden Bears, often initiating the offense, either in the halfcourt or in transition.
“It’s from my Cal days. I played a little point at Cal,” Tyson said. “I’m just trying to lead this team. This experience is a great experience for me. I’m glad to be in this position, glad they have confidence in me.”
This was the player the Cavaliers saw when they took him No. 20 overall in the NBA draft after an All-Pac-12 season with the Bears. Tyson used his ability to get into the paint in order to set up teammates for open shots.
By halftime, Tyson had nine points, eight assists and six rebounds and the Cavs had a 50-46 lead. He picked up his ninth assist in the third quarter but never got No. 10.
Cleveland trailed the entire first quarter and was down 24-20 when Tyson went to work early in the second period. Starting with 9:19 left in the quarter to 2:46 — a span of 6:33 — Tyson scored or assisted on 22 of the Cavs’ next 23 points.
Tyson kept his foot on the pedal to start the third quarter, scoring a couple baskets, a pair of free throws and setting up an alley-top dunk by Pete Nance as the Cavs stretched their lead to 62-50.
“This guy has really taken over the game, stayed aggressive,” ESPN analyst Cory Alexander said.
When he buried a fall-away 3-pointer from the right wing to close out the third quarter, Tyson had 18 points and the Cavaliers led 72-68.
He converted a drive to the basket and free throw for a 75-71 lead early in the fourth, eliciting more reaction from Alexander. “I love how aggressive he’s been, knowing when to attack, when to pass,” said the former Virginia star and 1995 first-round draft pick.
Tyson is averaging 13.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists through four games. The Cavs close out their summer schedule against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday afternoon.
James, who has been the talk of the summer league as a second round pick with a famous father, had 13 points, three rebounds and three assists for the Lakers. Former Saint Mary’s star Tommy Kuhse had six points and four assists off the bench.