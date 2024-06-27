Jaylon Tyson Taken With 20th Overall Pick of NBA Draft by Cavs
Cal's Jaydon Tyson was taken earlier in the NBA draft than anyone expected, being selected with the 20th pick of the first round by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.
Tyson, who played one season with the Golden Bears after spending time at Texas and Texas A&M, was projected to go no higher than No. 23 overall, with a lot of experts predicting that he would be selected early in the second round.
An indication of his surprising draft selection is the fact that he was not one of the 25 players invited to be present at the NBA Draft in Brooklyn New York.
The 6-foot-6 Tyson averaged 19.6 points for Cal in 2023-24, nearly doubling his scoring average at Texas Tech the previous season. He also averaged 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists while handling most of the ballhandling and playmaking duties for the Golden Bears. He shot 36% from three-point range, but his best skills are his ability to create his own shot and penetrate and finish at the rim.
Tyson is the first Cal player to be drafted since 2017, when the Magic took center Ivan Rabb in the second round and the Celtics took guard Jabari Bird also in the second round.
Tyson is the first Cal player to be taken in the first round since Jaylen Brown was selected with the third overall pick of the 2016 draft by the Celetics. Tyson becomes the 11th former Cal player to be drafted in the first round.
With the Cavaliers he joins a team with a new head coach -- Kenny Atkins, who was a Warriors assistant coach this past season.
Apparently people in Cleveland were not surprised by the Cavs' pick. Tuesday's Cleveland Plain-Dealer had a pre-draft story that began with these paragraphs:
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman made it clear at his end-of-season press conference that it was not in the plan to break up the team’s Core Four. If that holds true during the offseason, the Cavs need to improve around the margins, and a player like California’s Jaylon Tyson would be an ideal fit with the No. 20 overall selection in Wednesday’s draft.
Tyson is a 6-foot-6, 218-pound wing coming off a breakout junior season that displayed all of the skills the Cavs are looking to add at the small forward position.
The Cavaliers have title aspirations. They finished fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record, then beat Orlando in the first round of the playoffs before losing to eventual NBA champion Boston Celtics in five games in the second round.
.Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport
.
.