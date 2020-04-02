CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Basketball: Patrick Christopher's Little Brother Following His Own Path

Jeff Faraudo

A decade after Patrick Christopher left Cal as the Bears’ No. 3 all-time leading scorer his younger brother is planning to play his college basketball elsewhere.

Josh Christopher, a senior at Mayfair High in Lakewood and a third-team selection to Sports Illustrated’s high school All-America team, says he will choose among UCLA, Michigan, Missouri and Arizona State.

Cal is nowhere to be found on his list.

That’s a shame for Bears’ fans because if Josh is even as good as his brother — and he may be better — he would a treat for the Haas Pavilion crowd.

Josh Christopher is a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, just like his big brother. He averaged 29.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.1 steals per game this season while playing alongside Syracuse-bound Dior Johnson.

As a senior in 2010, Patrick Christopher helped Cal win its first conference championship in 50 years.
Patrick ChristopherPhoto courtesy of Cal Athletics

Patrick Christopher wasn’t a third-team All-American in high school, but he was a top-50 prospect who averaged 21 points as a senior at Dominguez High.

And he compiled an accomplished four-year career at Cal, capped by a senior season in which he helped the Bears win their first conference championship in 50 years.

That 2009-10 team, coached by Mike Montgomery, was 24-11 and beat Louisville in the opening round of the NCAA tournament, boosted by 17 points from Christopher. Other key players on that team were Jerome Randle, Theo Robertson, Jamal Boykin and sophomore Jorge Gutierrez.

Christopher averaged 5.2 points as a freshman, then was named the team’s most improved player after scoring 15.2 per game as a sophomore.

He averaged 14.5 points as a junior, when he included a career-high 29-point performance among eight games of 20 or more. As a senior, he averaged 15.6 points and hit 20 or more 12 times.

Christopher won the team’s Pete Newell Coaches Award both his junior and senior seasons and was a first-team All-Pac-10 selection both years.

Josh Christopher will be lucky to have a college career as good as his big brother.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Quarterback Max Duggan will lead TCU against Cal

Cal and TCU have met just once - in the turnover-infested 2018 Cheez-It Bowl

Jeff Faraudo

by

Thomas 7

Sports Illustrated's High School Third-Team All-America Boys Basketball Team

Two from West Coast are on this talented squad

Jake Curtis

Ex-Cal Soccer Star Alex Morgan Featured in Glamour Magazine a Month Before Giving Birth

She sees silver lining in having the Olympic Games postponed

Jake Curtis

Cal Sports: Spring-Sports Athletes Will Get Another Year; Winter Athletes Will Not

Which Cal athletes will take advantage of the unusual situation?

Jake Curtis

Abbey Weitzeil has come to grips with the Olympic Games being delayed a year

Cal senior will have to wait for graduation ceremonies . . . and the Summer Olympics

Jeff Faraudo

JC point guard Malik Zachery has Cal on his short list of five schools

JC prospect Malik Zachery is trying to pick a school without being able to make campus visits

Jeff Faraudo

Cal is scheduled to play UNLV on Aug. 29 at Allegiant Stadium

UNLV will play its first game under new coach Marcus Arroyo on Aug. 29 vs. Cal

Jeff Faraudo

Justin Wilcox and his Bay Area brethren remind us to shelter in place

Justin Wilcox and his counterparts say football will return sooner if we all do the right thing in the meantime

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Sports: Pac-12 Extends Supsension of Sports, Provides Details of What Is Permitted

No in-person voluntary workouts or organized film study among the bans through May 31

Jake Curtis

NCAA Tournament: Two More Teams Qualify for Final Four in Imaginary Elite Eight

Gonzaga, Kansas are already in national semifinals, but who else will join them?

Jake Curtis