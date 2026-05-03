Latest Marta Suarez Surprise: Valkyries Waive Ex-Cal Star

One-time Cal star Marta Suarez was acquired by the Golden State Valkyries in a surprise draft-night deal.

Now she has been waived by the WNBA franchise this weekend in an equally surprising turn of events.

The move comes less than a week ahead of the Valkyries' regular-season opener and doesn’t for certain mean Suarez won’t be back with the team.

The Valkyries could reclaim her if she clears waivers, allowing them to give her one of two “developmental” spots on the roster beyond the 12-player standard roster.

“Developmental” players can practice with the team and are allowed to play in up to 12 games.

A 6-foot-3 forward of Spain, Suarez played two seasons with the Bears after beginning her college career at Tennessee.

She started 34 games for Cal in 2023-24, averaging 11.9 points and 6.9 rebounds for a team that finished with a 19-15 record and advanced to the second round of the Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament.

A year later, Suarez started 32 games and averaged 12.9 points and 7.2 rebounds for Cal, which finished with a 25-9 record and reached the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019.

Suarez then transferred to TCU for the 2025-26 campaign and helped the Horned Frogs to an Elite 8 berth at the NCAA tournament.

On WNBA draft night last month, the Valyries used their No. 8 pick to select LSU star Flau’jae Johnson. In an unexpected move, the Valkyries then sent Johnson to the Seattle Storm for Suarez, who was taken first in the second round, plus a 2028 second-round pick.

On Saturday, before announcing Suarez had been cut, coach Natalie Nakase suggested finalizing the roster would a difficult.

“Everyone has been impressive from top to bottom — learning, wanting to be here, challenging each other every single day,” Nakase told the San Francisco Chronicle.

“So it’s definitely going to be a hard decision. But at the end of the day we’ve got to pick the best 14 (players) who fit together. Yeah, it’s really going to be tough.”

The Valkyries open their season Friday against the Storm in Seattle.

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