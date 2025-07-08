Mady Sissoko Puts Up Impressive Numbers in NBA Summer League Game
If there had been a Player of the Game award after the Thunder’s 89-78 victory over the 76ers in a Salt Lake City NBA Summer League game on Monday, former Cal center Mady Sissoko probably would have won it.
Sissoko was in the Thunder’s starting lineup for the second straight game, and he collected 13 points on 5-for-6 shooting and pulled down a game-high nine rebounds in his 22 minutes of court time against the 76ers. The only shot he missed was a three-point attempt in the first half. He did not shoot a single three-pointer while at Cal, and it probably comes as no surprise that he missed his long-range try on Monday.
However, Sissoko did come up with an offensive move he never showed at Cal. Midway through the first quarter, he made a sweet 12-foot floater in the lane that defied scouting reports that he has no touch.
Yet Sissoko’s best work may have come on the defensive end. For most of the game, he was matched up against former UCLA center Adem Bona, who recently finished his rookie season with the 76ers. Bona had 16 points and eight rebounds in Saturday’s Summer League game, but he was 0-for-2 from the floor on Monday when he had just four points and three rebounds in 20 minutes.
The powerful, 6-foot-9 Sissoko, who signed with the Thunder last week as an undrafted free agent, is hoping to be impressive enough during the Summer League to earn an invitation to the Thunder’s preseason camp. That remains a long shot, but if he continues to be impressive at both ends of the court he might get a spot on the Thunder’s G-League squad.
Sissoko’s biggest drawback is his age. He is 24 years old, which is three years older than Victor Wembanyama, who recently finished his second NBA season for the Spurs.
