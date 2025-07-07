Offensive Lineman Artem Korchagin Re-Commits to Cal Football
Offensive lineman Artem Korchagin, who announced his commitment to Cal on April 6, took the somewhat unusual step of reconfirming his commitment to the Golden Bears for the class of 2026.
The recommitment on Monday suggests that Korchagin, who is originally from Russia and now lives in Thomasville, Georgia, was at least considering committing to another school. However, he never announced that he had de-committed from Cal, and there were no reports that Korchagin took any visits to other schools after his April commitment to Cal.
This announcement may be a reaction to the fact that two offensive linemen who had committed to Cal – Tommy Tofi and Koloi Keli – recently changed their minds and committed to Oregon. Korchagin's Twitter announcement on Monday suggests he will not listen to any more recruiting pitches.
Nonetheless, even his recommitment does not obligate him to enroll at Cal. Agreements do not become binding until the athlete signs a financial agreement with the school in early December during the early signing period or in February.
His other offers had come from Duke, East Carolina, Liberty, Arkansas State, Marshall, Georgia Southern, Troy and Georgia State.
The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Korchagin is rated a three-star prospect and is ranked as the nation’s 81st-best interior line prospect in the class by 247 Sports.
There is room for significant improvement in Korchagin since he had never played football until he came to the United States as a high school freshman. He attends Thomas County Central High School in Thomasville.
Interesting interview with Korchagin after he committed to Cal.
