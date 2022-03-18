Pac-12 in NCAA Tournament: USC's Remarkable Last-Minute Rally Falls Short

Seventh-seeded USC made a remarkable comeback in the final minute to give itself a chance, but former Cal player Charlie Moore hit two free throw with three seconds left to give 10th-seeded Miami-Fla. 68-66 victory in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.

The Trojans (26-8) trailed by seven points with 44 seconds left.

USC's Drew Peterson then made a three-pointer with 32.6 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to four, and after Miami committed a turnover in the backcourt against USC's press, Peterson hit another three-pointer at the 25.3-second mark to close to within a point.

After Miami's Sam Waardenburg hit the second of two free throws with 24.3 seconds to go to put the Hurricanes ahead by two, Peterson drove the lane and scored to tie the game at 66-66 with 14.2 seconds remaining.

That's when Moore, who played for Cal in 2016-17 and has played for three other colleges since, drove the lane as the clock ran down. USC's Chevez Goodwin blocked Moore's contested layup attempt but made plenty of body contact, and Moore was awarded two free throws with 3.0 seconds remaining.

---Listen to the video atop the story to learn of Charlie Moore's college basketball journey---

Moore made both free throws to put the Hurricanes ahead by two, but Peterson nearly won it with a desperation halfcourt shot that hit the backboard and the front rim before bounding out at the buzzer.

USC had been 6-0 in games decided by three points or fewer this season before Friday's loss.

Moore, who also played for Kansas and DePaul before joining the Miami starting lineup this season, wound up with 16 points, five assists and four steals.

Isaiah Wong led the Hurricanes with 22 points before fouling out, and Peterson led the Trojans with 17 points, including those eight points in the final 33 seconds.

USC got back in the game after a horrible first half in which they shot 30.8%, turned the ball over 12 times and scored a season-low 20 points. The Trojans trailed by 13 points late in the first half, but quickly got back in the game in the second half, with Boogie Ellis on the bench to start the second half.

Reese Dixon-Waters, who came off the bench to score 16 points, and Isaiah Mobley, who scored all 11 of his points in the second half, led the Trojans' charge in the second half, and they led several times down the stretch.

.

Cover photo by Bob Donnan, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport