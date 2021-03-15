Date, Time, TV, Point Spread, Odds of Pac-12 Teams in NCAA Tournament

Oregon most likely Pac-12 team to win it all, according to early odds

The NCAA Tournament starts Thursday with a four preliminary-round games, and we provide information and odds on the five Pac-12 teams participating in the tournament.

Interestingly, Oregon is the Pac-12 team most likely to win the whole thing, based on betting odds provided by BetOnlin.ag, but Colorado is the team most likely to reach the Final Four.

.

Odds to win the NCAA tournament (BetOnline.ag):

Oregon: 80-to-1

Colorado: 100-to-1

USC: 100-to-1

UCLA: 150-to-1

Oregon State: 500-to-1

(Favorite: Gonzaga: 2-to-1)

.

Odds to win its region and reach Final Four

Colorado: 8-to-1 (East region, favorite Michigan: 11-to-5)

Oregon 18-to-1 (West Region, favorite Gonzaga: 1-to-2)

USC: 18-to-1 (West Region, favorite Gonzaga: 1-to-2)

UCLA: 40-to-1 (East Region, favorite Michigan: 11-to-5)

Oregon State 40-to-1 (Midwest Region, favorite Illinois: 5-to-4)

.

Dates, times, location, TV, point spreads by two betting sites (VegasInsider and BetOnline.ag) of opening games of Pac-12 participants

UCLA vs. Michigan State, Thursday, 6:57 p.m. Pacific time, Mackey Arena, TBS. Michigan State favored by 2 points (Vegas Insider) with over/under of 136 points. Michigan State favored by 1 point (BetOnline.ag) with over/under of 137.5 points.

Oregon State vs. Tennessee, Friday, 1:30 p.m. Pacific time, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, TNT. Tennessee favored by 7.5 points (Vegas Insider) with over/under of 132 points. Tennessee favored by 8.5 points (BetOnline,ag) with over/under of 134 points.

Colorado vs. Georgetown, Saturday, 9:15 a.m. Pacific time, Hinkle Fieldhouse, CBS. Colorado favored by 5 points (Vegas Insider) with over/under of 138 points. Colorado favored by 5 points (BetOnline.ag) with over/under of 138.5 points

USC vs winner of Drake-Wichita State, Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Pacific time, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, TNT. No spread until USC opponent determined.

Oregon vs. Virginia Commonwealth, Saturday, 6:57 p.m. Pacific time, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, TNT. Oregon favored by 5.5 points (Vegas Insider) with over/under of 137 points. Oregon favored by 5.5 points (BetOnline.ag) with over/under of 138 points.

Colorado plays the first game of Saturday's schedule, which is a morning game for West Coast viewers, and Oregon plays the very last game of the first round Saturday night.

.

Cover photo of USC's Evan Mobley by Kelvin Kuo, USA TODAY Sports

.

