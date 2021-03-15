Date, Time, TV, Point Spread, Odds of Pac-12 Teams in NCAA Tournament
The NCAA Tournament starts Thursday with a four preliminary-round games, and we provide information and odds on the five Pac-12 teams participating in the tournament.
Interestingly, Oregon is the Pac-12 team most likely to win the whole thing, based on betting odds provided by BetOnlin.ag, but Colorado is the team most likely to reach the Final Four.
Odds to win the NCAA tournament (BetOnline.ag):
Oregon: 80-to-1
Colorado: 100-to-1
USC: 100-to-1
UCLA: 150-to-1
Oregon State: 500-to-1
(Favorite: Gonzaga: 2-to-1)
Odds to win its region and reach Final Four
Colorado: 8-to-1 (East region, favorite Michigan: 11-to-5)
Oregon 18-to-1 (West Region, favorite Gonzaga: 1-to-2)
USC: 18-to-1 (West Region, favorite Gonzaga: 1-to-2)
UCLA: 40-to-1 (East Region, favorite Michigan: 11-to-5)
Oregon State 40-to-1 (Midwest Region, favorite Illinois: 5-to-4)
Dates, times, location, TV, point spreads by two betting sites (VegasInsider and BetOnline.ag) of opening games of Pac-12 participants
UCLA vs. Michigan State, Thursday, 6:57 p.m. Pacific time, Mackey Arena, TBS. Michigan State favored by 2 points (Vegas Insider) with over/under of 136 points. Michigan State favored by 1 point (BetOnline.ag) with over/under of 137.5 points.
Oregon State vs. Tennessee, Friday, 1:30 p.m. Pacific time, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, TNT. Tennessee favored by 7.5 points (Vegas Insider) with over/under of 132 points. Tennessee favored by 8.5 points (BetOnline,ag) with over/under of 134 points.
Colorado vs. Georgetown, Saturday, 9:15 a.m. Pacific time, Hinkle Fieldhouse, CBS. Colorado favored by 5 points (Vegas Insider) with over/under of 138 points. Colorado favored by 5 points (BetOnline.ag) with over/under of 138.5 points
USC vs winner of Drake-Wichita State, Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Pacific time, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, TNT. No spread until USC opponent determined.
Oregon vs. Virginia Commonwealth, Saturday, 6:57 p.m. Pacific time, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, TNT. Oregon favored by 5.5 points (Vegas Insider) with over/under of 137 points. Oregon favored by 5.5 points (BetOnline.ag) with over/under of 138 points.
Colorado plays the first game of Saturday's schedule, which is a morning game for West Coast viewers, and Oregon plays the very last game of the first round Saturday night.
