FootballBasketballOther SportsBest OfSI.com
Search

Date, Time, TV, Point Spread, Odds of Pac-12 Teams in NCAA Tournament

Oregon most likely Pac-12 team to win it all, according to early odds
Author:
Publish date:

The NCAA Tournament starts Thursday with a four preliminary-round games, and we provide information and odds on the five Pac-12 teams participating in the tournament.

Interestingly, Oregon is the Pac-12 team most likely to win the whole thing, based on betting odds provided by BetOnlin.ag, but Colorado is the team most likely to reach the Final Four.

.

Odds to win the NCAA tournament (BetOnline.ag):

Oregon: 80-to-1

Colorado: 100-to-1

USC: 100-to-1

UCLA: 150-to-1

Oregon State: 500-to-1

(Favorite: Gonzaga: 2-to-1)

.

Odds to win its region and reach Final Four

Colorado: 8-to-1 (East region, favorite Michigan: 11-to-5)

Oregon 18-to-1 (West Region, favorite Gonzaga: 1-to-2)

USC: 18-to-1 (West Region, favorite Gonzaga: 1-to-2)

UCLA: 40-to-1 (East Region, favorite Michigan: 11-to-5)

Oregon State 40-to-1 (Midwest Region, favorite Illinois: 5-to-4)  

.

Dates, times, location, TV, point spreads by two betting sites (VegasInsider and BetOnline.ag) of opening games of Pac-12 participants

UCLA vs. Michigan State, Thursday, 6:57 p.m. Pacific time, Mackey Arena, TBS. Michigan State favored by 2 points (Vegas Insider) with over/under of 136 points. Michigan State favored by 1 point (BetOnline.ag) with over/under of 137.5 points.

Oregon State vs. Tennessee, Friday, 1:30 p.m. Pacific time, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, TNT. Tennessee favored by 7.5 points (Vegas Insider) with over/under of 132 points. Tennessee favored by 8.5 points (BetOnline,ag) with over/under of 134 points.

Colorado vs. Georgetown, Saturday, 9:15 a.m. Pacific time, Hinkle Fieldhouse, CBS. Colorado favored by 5 points (Vegas Insider) with over/under of 138 points. Colorado favored by 5 points (BetOnline.ag) with over/under of 138.5 points

USC vs winner of Drake-Wichita State, Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Pacific time, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, TNT. No spread until USC opponent determined.

Oregon vs. Virginia Commonwealth, Saturday, 6:57 p.m. Pacific time, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, TNT. Oregon favored by 5.5 points (Vegas Insider) with over/under of 137 points. Oregon favored by 5.5 points (BetOnline.ag) with over/under of 138 points.

Colorado plays the first game of Saturday's schedule, which is a morning game for West Coast viewers, and Oregon plays the very last game of the first round Saturday night.

.

Cover photo of USC's Evan Mobley by Kelvin Kuo, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

 

tyson alualu Marcus Mariota Christopher Hanewinckel (2)
Football

Ex-Cal Star Tyson Alualu: Coming Off Best NFL Season, Now a Free Agent

Evan Mobley Kelvin Kuo
Basketball

Date, Time, TV, Point Spread, Odds of Pac-12 Teams in NCAA Tournament

Matt Bradley and Mark Fox
Basketball

Still Lots of Heavy Lifting to do in the Cal Basketball Rebuilding Project

Justice Sueing
Basketball

Four Former Cal Golden Bears Will Play or Coach in the NCAA Tournament

tyger campbell stephen R. Sylvanie 2
Basketball

Five Pac-12 Teams Get In NCAA Tournament; UCLA Plays Preliminary Round

Oregon State stephen R Sylvanie
Basketball

Oregon State Pulls Off Another Upset, Wins Pac-12 Tournament Title

camryn bynum casey sapio
Football

Cal Pro Day Scheduled for Thursday

Dennis Gates shares a smile after Cleveland State's win in the Horizon League championship game
Basketball

Ex-Cal Teammates Dennis Gates and Shantay Legans Are Headed to the NCAAs