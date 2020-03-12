Pac-12 Sports: Pac-12 Basketball Tournament and All Conference Events Canceled

The Pac-12 got through the first round of action in its conference tournament on Wednesday, but that's as far as it will go. The conference announced Thursday morning that the rest of the Pac-12 tournament as well as all conference sporting events have been canceled in response to concerns about the COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus.

Cal was sheduled to play UCLA in the Pac-12 quarterfinals tonight, but that game will not be played. As a result Cal's basketball season is over. The Bears defeated Stanford in Wednesday's first round.

The decision was made less than three hours before the scheduled start of Thursday's first game, between Oregon and Oregon State.

There is a chance the tournament could be restarted at a later date., but that seems unlikely at this point.

Cal is still trying to get clarity as to whether the Pac-12 announcement means all Cal sports activities have been canceled.

The Pac-12 is following the lead of other major sports leagues and conferences. The NBA has canceled the rest of its season, and all major conferences, including the Big Ten, Atlantic Coast Conference, American Athletic Conference, Southeastern Conference and others, are among those that have canceled their conference basketball tournaments.

Two Utah Jazz players have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

At this point it would seem the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments are in jeopardy, although no announcement has been made in that regard.

Click here for the latest information coming out of the NCAA.

Here is the complete, albeit brief, release from the Pac-12 concerning its decision:

"The Pac-12 Conference has made the decision to cancel the remainder of the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament and all Pac-12 sport competitions and Pac-12 Championship events, effective immediately, until further notice. This decision has been made in consultation with our member universities in an effort to limit the spread of the virus and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, campus personnel, working and event personnel, and all those who attend Pac-12 events."

On Wednesday, Cal football coach Justin Wilcox said at the end of the video below that spring practices have not been changed yet, but they could be in the near future.

Cal basketball coach Mark Fox posted a Tweet:

It's a far cry from what the Cal players and coaches were experiencing immediately after their win over Stanford: