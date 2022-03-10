Pac-12 Tournament Roundup: Arizona Survives Scare from Stanford

Wildcats point guard Kerr Kriisa injured in the closing minutes and is questionable for Friday

Top-seeded and second-ranked Arizona advanced to the semifinals of the Pac-12 tournament, but it wasn't easy and wasn't without an incident that might affect the Wildcats in the games to come.

Ninth-seeded Stanford led by a point with 3:25 left, but Arizona made just enough plays at the end to eke out an 84-80 victory over the Cardinal on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

However, with 1:10 left in the game, Arizona point guard Kerr Kriisa suffered a severe ankle injury and had to be helped off the court. His status for Friday's game and the NCAA tournament is uncertain.

Arizona survived this one without him. But barely.

One day after scoring a career-high 26 points in Stanford's remarkable comeback win over Arizona State on Wednesday, the Cardinal's Spencer Jones scored a career-high 28 points on Thursday while making 12-of-18 shots, including 4-of-7 three-pointers.

Stanford (16-16)shot 54.2 percent for the game against an Arizona team that ranks sixth in the nation in field-goal percentage defense (38.18%). More significantly the Cardinal made 11-of-20 three-point shots for the game, and two minutes into the second half the Cardinal was 9-for-11 from beyond the arc and held a four-point lead.

The Cardinal led by one when James Keefe hit a pair of free throws with 3:25 remaining, but Pac-12 player of the year Bennedict Mathurin, who finished with 20 points, put the Wildcats (29-3) ahead to stay with a dunk at the 3:17 mark.

Arizona center Christian Koloko scored a career-high 24 points, and his follow shot at 1:59 made it a three-point game. Stanford freshman Harrison Ingram scored with 1:38 left to reduce the margin to one, but that's as close as the Cardinal could get. Two free throws by Arizona's Pelle Larsson with eight seconds left set the final four-point margin.

Two questions remain for Stanford: Will head coach Jerod Haase be back next season, and will Harrison Ingram will be back next season?

The Cardinal will be left out of the NCAA tournament for the sixth time in Haase's six years as head coach, and the team faded down the stretch of the regular season. Stanford's strong showing in its two conference tournament games may have saved his job, but Haase's fate is in the hands of Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir.

Midway through this season Ingram was pegged as a first-round choice in the 2022 NBA draft, but recently most sites place him as a second-round pick of their mock drafts after Ingram's production dropped significantly over the final weeks of the regular season. He will have a tough decision on whether to enter the NBA draft or return to Stanford for another season.

Friday matchup: Arizona vs the winner of Oregon-Colorado game.

.

Cover photo of Stanford's James Keefe by Stephen R. Sylvanie, USA TODAY Sports

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

.