Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona Advances to Title Game Without Kerr Kriisa

Top-seeded and second-ranked Arizona showed it can beat good teams without point guard Kerr Kriisa when the Wildcats took down Colorado 82-72 in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals Friday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Colorado (21-11) qualifies as a good team, having won eight of its previous nine games, including a 16-point win over Arizona on Feb. 26. But the Buffaloes apparently won't be considered good enough by the NCAA tournament selection committee, which is expected to leave Colorado out of the 68-team field even though the Buffaloes finished fourth in the Pac-12.

Colorado came into the game with a NET ranking of No. 70, which is probably not good enough for an NCAA tournament berth. But the Buffs figured to have a shot against Arizona, because Kriisa, who ranks second in the Pac-12 in assists (4.9 per game) and leads the team in three-pointers made, was not in uniform after suffering an ankle injury that might keep him out of Saturday's championship game as well.

But the Wildcats (30-3) had more than enough without their floor leader, as Azuolos Tubelis scored 18 of his game-high 20 points in the first half and added 11 rebounds. He had perhaps the biggest play of the game late in the first half. With Colorado holding for a last shot, hoping to cut the Arizona lead to four or three points, Tubelis made a steal and turned it into a three-point play with three seconds left that gave the Wildcats a nine-point lead at intermission.

Colorado's Jabari Walker scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half, when he was 5-for-5 on three-point shots, and the Buffaloes got within a point with 11:22 left in the second half. But with Colorado's two best players, Evan Battey and Walker, both playing with four fouls for the final 10 minutes, Arizona took control down the stretch.

Although the Buffaloes started well, shooting out to a quick 16-8 lead by making their first five shots, Arizona quickly caught up and methodically wore the Buffaloes down. Colorado finished the game shooting just 38.7% while the Wildcats made 54% of their shots.

After scoring 40 points in the paint when it beat Arizona two weeks ago, Colorado had just 14 points in the paint this time.

Arizona's opponent in the title game will be the winner of the late game between USC and UCLA.

