Report: Top-10 Basketball Recruit Isiah Harwell to Visit Cal
Isiah Harwell, who is rated among the nation’s top 10 high school prospects in the class of 2025, is planning to visit Cal next month, according to a report by 247 Sports.
According to the report, Harwell plans to schedule the trip the Berkeley in “the latter part of June.”
Harwell, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, is from Pocatello, Idaho, and attends Wasatch Academy in Mt. Pleasant, Utah.
Harwell is rated the nation’s No. 6 prospect in the class of 2025 by On3 and No. 7 by 247 Sports. He is ranked 10th by both ESPN and Rivals.
At this point, Gonzaga and North Carolina are seen as the leading candidates to land Harwell, but in October his list of the final nine schools he is considering also included Baylor, Houston, Texas, UCLA, Alabama and Idaho State as well as Cal. Some reports suggest BYU is also in the picture.
So why is Cal a place he plans to visit?
There is the persuasive power of Bears head coach Mark Madsen, who was among the first to get involved with Harwell. A year ago at this time, Cal, North Carolina and Houston were the schools recruiting Harwell the hardest.
But there is another more important reason for Harwell’s interest in Cal, as he explained in a May 2023 report from On3:
“So [Cal assistant] Coach Amorrow Morgan grew up with my dad, so he is a long-time best friend of my dad’s. So we were able to have a great conversation, and he wanted me to have a chance to go there. They like how I can play the one through three but also be versatile on defense.”
Morgan and Ron Harwell both played basketball at Idaho State.
Isiah Harwell has not been playing much competitive basketball recently as he recovers from an injury suffered during the 2023-24 season.
Harwell participated in the 2023 Men's Junior National Team October minicamp in Colorado Spring, and he helped the 2023 U.S. Men's U16 National Team win a gold medal at the 2023 FIBA Men's U16 Americas Championship in Merida, Mexico.
