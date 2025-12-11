Cal Women Use Defense to Topple Idaho, 68-61

Freshman Puff Morris and junior Lulu Twidale hit 3-pointers to erase an Idaho lead midway through the fourth quarter and Cal went on to a 68-61 victory at Haas Pavilion on Wednesday night.

The Bears led by as many as 10 points late in the third quarter before the Vandals scrambled back to go up 56-55 after a layup by Ana Pinheiro with 6:22 to play.

Morris gave Cal a 58-56 advantage when she hit her 3-pointer with 5:51 left and Twidale stretched the margin to 61-56 when she connected from deep with 3:49 to go.

Idaho crept back within 63-59 before junior guard Gisella Maul made two free throws and Morris converted one of two attempts for a 66-59 lead with 20 seconds left. Idaho scored once more with 20 seconds to play but two free throws by Twidale with 4 seconds left iced the outcome.

Cal (8-3) improved to 7-0 at home this season with its 18th consecutive non-conference victory at Haas. The Bears own a 4-1 all-time series lead over Idaho, whose only victory vs. Cal came 21 years ago.

Maul led the Bears with 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting and Twidale and Morris each contributed 13 points.

Defense won it for Cal, which held Idaho (8-3) more than 23 points below its season scoring average of 84.5 per game. The Vandals shot just 35.6 percent from the field and made just 4 of 23 attempts from the 3-point arc.

Center Sakima Walker had three of the Bears’ seven blocked shot, also chipping in nine points, five rebounds and five assists.

Idaho outrebounded the Bears 42-36, including 16 offensive rebounds, and used that advantage to forge a 10-2 edge in second-chance points.

But Cal’s defense put clamps on two of Idaho’s top scorers, as All-Big Sky guard Hope Hassman and backcourt mate Kyra Gardner needed 29 shots to combine for 22 points.

The Bears return to action Sunday when they open ACC play at rival Stanford. Tipoff is 1 p.m.

Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky

Recent articles:

All-conference Hawaii receiver will enter portal, won't face Cal

Nick Rolovich would like to stay on Cal's coaching staff under Tosh Lupoi

Cal uses big second half to defeat Dominican in basketball

Jaron-Keawe recounts his late-night visit from Tosh Lupoi in Hawaii

Cal quarterback earned freshman All-America honors

Jeff Kent become first ex-Cal player voted into Baseball Hall of Fame

Can Indiana's success provide a blueprint for Cal?

Fernando Mendoza delivers a flashback moment to the 2024 Big Game

QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele announces he is staying at Cal for 2026