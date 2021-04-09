Cal Grad Transfer Ryan Betley Reportedly Will Not Return Next Season

Cal graduate transfer Ryan Betley had the option of returning for the 2021-22 basketball season, but he has decided not to come back, Cal Rivals reported Thursday.

Betley's departure along with Matt Bradley decision to enter the transfer portal will hurt the Bears' offensive capabilities next season after finishing this past season with a 9-20 mark, including 3-17 in the Pac-12.

Betley started 23 of the 29 games he played in 2020-21 and was the Bears' fourth-leading scorer this past season, averaging 8.5 points per game. Most of his offense came from beyond the three-point line, and he made 32.7 percent of his shots from long range.

Because the 2020-21 season did not count against a player's eligibility, Betley could have returned for one more season.

Grad transfer Makale Foreman and senior Grant Anticevich both decided to return for one more season under Mark Fox, but Betley was noncommittal about his plans after the season ended. He has since decided not to play another season at Cal.

"I just want to take a little time off basketball, maybe play a little golf, just take some time," Betley said following the Bears' final home game, a loss to Oregon. "Being 23 years old now and already gone through my five years, I just want to see what makes sense for my next step."

Betley came to Cal last summer after graduating from Penn's Wharton School of Business, and expects to leave Cal with a graduate credential in entrepreneurship.

Much of Betley's production came early in the 2020-21 season, and he experienced a shooting slump over the second half of the season.

However, he bounced back late in the season. He made three three-pointers while scoring 13 points in the loss to Oregon in the final regular-season game, then went 3-for-4 on three-pointers and scored 13 points in the Bears' Pac-12 tournament victory over Stanford.

Cal still has one scholarship available for the 2021-22 season. The Bears are not required to use it, but they could add a transfer or sign another incoming freshman.

