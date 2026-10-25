Sammie Yeanay Shines But Cal Falls in Exhibition at Oregon State

Sammie Yeanay logged a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds, but Cal’s defense couldn’t keep up in an 89-76 exhibition loss at Oregon State on Saturday night.

The Beavers shot 52 percent from the field compared to 35 percent for the Bears, who never led after 11-10 and trailed by as many as 21 points in the second half.

Cal, which beat LMU 60-59 in its first exhibition eight days ago, opens its regular season on Nov. 2 at home against Adams State.

Yeanay, a 6-foot-9 junior forward, scored 10 points in nine games all last season after missing the early portion of the season due to injury. He shot 8 for 15 from the field, including 4 for 7 from the 3-point arc against the Beavers.

Guard Nojus Indrusaitis, a junior transfer from Pitt who made the game-winning 3-pointer against LMU, scored 17 points. Point guard Jordan Ross, who came from Georgia, added 11 points and five assists.

Sophomore Jake Wilkins, another Georgia transfer and the son of Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, was scoreless on 0-for-5 shooting in 23 minutes. Wilkins scored 11 points in Cal’s win over LMU.

Senior big man Lee Dort, coach Mark Madsen's only returning starter, did not play.

Cal committed just six turnovers but missed nine free throws and was outrebounded 45-34.

Junior guard Daniel Freitag, who averaged 19.8 points last season at Buffalo, scored 17 to lead an OSU attack that featured seven players posting eight points or more. DeShawn Gory, a sophomore transfer from Fresno State, contributed nine points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

The lead changed hands four times early, but OSU was up 46-36 by halftime. That lead grew to 77-56 with 8 1/2 minutes left. Cal climbed back within 85-75 on a layup by Yeanay with 1:47 left, but the Bears got no closer.

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