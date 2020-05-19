CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Stony Brook Guard Makale Foreman Considers Transferring to Cal

Stony Brook guard Makale Foreman (1)Photo by Vincent Carchietta - USA TODAY Sports

Jake Curtis

Cal is one of three schools that Stony Brook guard Makale Foreman is considering to transfer to, according to Jon Rothstein.

Foreman has graduated from Stony Brook so he would come as a grad transfer and be eligible to play immediately.

Iowa State and Santa Clara are the other two schools Foreman is considering, according to the Rothstein tweet.

The 6-foot-1 Foreman led Stony Brook in minutes played per game (35.0) and assists (2.0) in 2019-20, and he was second on the team in scoring at 15.6 points per contest for a Seawolves team that went 20-16 overall and 10-6 in the America East Conference.

The Golden Bears need another point guard, and Foreman might be the answer, although he had more turnovers (68) than assists (65). He shot just 36.5 percent from the field, but a respectable 36.0 percent from three-point range, attempting more than half his shots from beyond the arc. He set a single-season school record for three-pointers made with 104.

His best game in 2019-20 was a 26-point performance against UMBC when he made 8 of 10 three-point shots.

Cal head coach Mark Fox has said he needs more of a perimeter scoring threat, and Foreman might be able to provide it. Cal ranked last in the Pac-12 in three-pointers made in 2019-2020, although some of that was the result of the Bears' slower pace, which results in fewer possessions.

Foreman sat out the 2018-19 season after transferring from Chattanooga. He started all 33 games for Chatanooga as a sophomore, averaging 10.6 points per game.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

John Elway always has been one of Chase Garbers' favorite quarterbacks

Chase Garbers tries to borrow from a variety of past and present quarterbacks

Jeff Faraudo

What Does Governor Newsom's Announcement Mean for College Football?

Does the go-ahead for pro sports mean clearance for college sports is close behind?

Jake Curtis

Cal Basketball: Michael Flowers Chooses South Alabama to Transfer

Western Michigan transfer had Cal among his four finalists

Jake Curtis

Aaron Rodgers Comments on Whether NFL Games Should Be Played

Former Cal star pulls out a lot of statistics, showing he is pretty well informed on the issue

Jake Curtis

Chase Garbers feeling confident about 2020 season

Most other Pac-12 teams will break in a new quarterback in 2020

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: TE Chinedu Udeogu Heads to Illinois as Grad Transfer

Udeogu had been a defensive player for most of his Cal career before getting switched to tight end in 2019

Jake Curtis

Mike Pawlawski breaks down Chase Garbers' game

Chase Garbers' development has impressed Mike Pawlawski

Jeff Faraudo

Pac-12 Football: Former Stanford Player Zach Hoffpauir Dies at Age 26

Two-sport athlete at Stanford had just been hired as an assistant coach at Northern Colorado

Jake Curtis

Cal Has the Most Players on List of Top 101 NFL Players of Decade

PFF used its metrics to produce the list, and former Golden Bears led the way

Jake Curtis

Chase Garbers is happy to have final exams complete

Chase Garbers says he's trying to live with the uncertainty in today's world

Jeff Faraudo