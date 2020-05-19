Stony Brook Guard Makale Foreman Considers Transferring to Cal

Cal is one of three schools that Stony Brook guard Makale Foreman is considering to transfer to, according to Jon Rothstein.

Foreman has graduated from Stony Brook so he would come as a grad transfer and be eligible to play immediately.

Iowa State and Santa Clara are the other two schools Foreman is considering, according to the Rothstein tweet.

The 6-foot-1 Foreman led Stony Brook in minutes played per game (35.0) and assists (2.0) in 2019-20, and he was second on the team in scoring at 15.6 points per contest for a Seawolves team that went 20-16 overall and 10-6 in the America East Conference.

The Golden Bears need another point guard, and Foreman might be the answer, although he had more turnovers (68) than assists (65). He shot just 36.5 percent from the field, but a respectable 36.0 percent from three-point range, attempting more than half his shots from beyond the arc. He set a single-season school record for three-pointers made with 104.

His best game in 2019-20 was a 26-point performance against UMBC when he made 8 of 10 three-point shots.

Cal head coach Mark Fox has said he needs more of a perimeter scoring threat, and Foreman might be able to provide it. Cal ranked last in the Pac-12 in three-pointers made in 2019-2020, although some of that was the result of the Bears' slower pace, which results in fewer possessions.

Foreman sat out the 2018-19 season after transferring from Chattanooga. He started all 33 games for Chatanooga as a sophomore, averaging 10.6 points per game.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.