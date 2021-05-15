CBS Transfer Rankings: Top Hoops Players Leaving Pac-12, Not Entering

Former Cal star Matt Bradley rated the best Pac-12 transfer who is headed elsewhere. Arizona State’s Remy Martin high on list of transfers yet to commit

The Pac-12 does not seem to be winning the basketball transfer wars.

More than 1,600 players have entered the transfer portal this year, but more top players are leaving the Pac-12 than coming into the conference.

A CBS Sports ranking of transfers indicates that three of the top five transfers who have committed to a new schools have come from the Pac-12.

Former Cal star Matt Bradley is rated the best Pac-12 transfer who is headed elsewhere, coming in at No. 3 in the CBS rankings. He has committed to San Diego State, and CBS Sports had this to say about Bradley:

Bradley is a bucket-getter who is built like a linebacker. He has been filling up box scores in the Pac-12 for three seasons with a career 3-point shooting percentage of 40.2% and also uses his physicality to reach the free-throw line with regularity.

No. 4 on the list is Timmy Allen, who is leaving Utah and has committed to Texas.

Allen is a first-team All-Pac-12 performer who has been a steady scorer and rebounder in 82 career starts for the Utes. The 6-6 forward also averaged 3.9 assists per game this past season. At his height, he needs to develop a better outside shot in order to increase his NBA appeal. In the meantime, he'll be a key player wherever he lands.

Right behind Allen at No. 5 is Arizona guard James Akinjo, who entered his name into the NBA draft, but also entered the transfer portal and committed to Baylor if he decides to pull out of the draft.

Akinjo averaged 15.6 points and 5.4 assists on 40.8% 3-point shooting at Arizona this season after transferring in from Georgetown. The 6-1 guard will likely need a waiver for immediate eligibility at Baylor. But whenever he does suit up for the Bears, you can rest assured he'll be an impact player. No one is better at taking transfer guards and turning them into national stars than Baylor coach Scott Drew.

The highest ranking transfer to commit to a Pac-12 school is De’Vion Harmon, who is transferring from Oklahoma to Oregon, but he ranks only No. 18 on the CBS Sports ranking.

Oklahoma's second-leading scorer from this past season took major strides as a sophomore and decided to enter the portal as the Sooners transitioned from Lon Kruger to Porter Moser. Harmon, a 6-2 guard, was a top-50 prospect in the 2019 class and should be a key piece in the backcourt for an Oregon program that often relies heavily on transfers.

The next highest transfer to commit to a Pac-12 school is Myles Johnson, who is ranked No. 21 and is leaving Rutgers to play for UCLA. The 6-foot-11 Johnson can’t help the Bruins much on offense, but he is a big-time shot-blocker and should make the defensive-minded Bruins even better at that end of the floor.

Other ranked transfers heading for the Pac-12 include No. 25 Oumar Ballo (from Gonzaga to Arizona), No. 30 Marreon Jackson (from Toledo to Arizona State), No. 38 Boogie Ellis (from Memphis to USC), No. 48 AJ Bramah (from Robert Morris to Arizona State), No. 55 Michael Flowers (from South Alabama to Washington State) No. 59 Jay Heath (from Boston College to Arizona State), and No. 67 David Jenkins Jr. (from UNLV to Utah).

Meanwhile, three of the top 10 players in the transfer portal who have yet to commit to a new school are leaving Pac-12 schools, according to another CBS Sports ranking of transfers.

Arizona State’s Remy Martin and Marcus Bagley rank No. 2 and No. 4 among transfers yet to find a landing spot, and Arizona’s Jordan Brown is No. 10.

Martin and Bagley have declared for the NBA draft, and Bagley is likely to stay in the draft since he is projected to be a first-round pick. Martin’s draft status is less certain, so he could end up at another school next season.

Cover photo of Matt Bradley and Timmy Allen by Cody Glenn, USA TODAY Sports

