Wake Forest Shoots 73.9% Percent in Second Half of Its Win Over Cal
Cal could not keep up with Wake Forest in the second half and it resulted in a 76-66 loss to the Deacons in a Saturday afternoon game in front of a crowd of 4,562 at Cal’s Haas Pavilion.
Cal (12-12, 5-8 ACC.) shot 34.8 % from the floor while allowing Wake Forest to shoot 57.7% from the field, including 73.9% in the second half.
The Bears forced the Demon Deaons (18-6, 10-3 ACC) into seven turnovers, while committing 13 themselves.
"Thirteen turnovers is not going to cut i against a team like this," Cal head coach Mark Madsen said.
Those are not encouraging Cal numbers, and the Bears' next game is against second-ranked Duke on Wednesday on the Blue Devils' home floor.
Jeremiah Wilkinson and Andrej Stojakovic were in the starting lineup together for the first time this season for Cal. While Wilkinson was productive with 21 points, Stojakovic, who entered the game averaging 18.3 points, apparently has not regained his offensive rhythm after missing four consecutive games with an illness and a hip injury. Opposing defenses re focusing lon him as well.
He was 2-for-12 for six points in his first game back in the win over North Carolina State on Wednesday, and on Saturday against Wake Forest he finished with 10 points on 4-for-13 shooting. However, eight of his points on Saturday came in the closing moments after the outcome was already decided.
Cal had won four of its previous six games, and early in the second half of Saturday's game it appeared the Bears might make it five wins in seven games with a significant win. The score was tied 42-42 with 14:51 left in the game, but Wake Forest reeled off eight straight points to take control. By the time Efton Reid III completed a three-point play with 7:06 left left the Demon Deacons' lead had bee expanded to 15 points.
Wake Forest was led by Cameron Hildreth (23 points, Efton Reid III (19 points) and Hunter Sallis (20 points.
Cal railed by two points at hlftime, but things got away from he Bears in the second half.
NOTES: During a first-half timeout in Saturday’s game, Cal honored Al Grigsby, a former Cal men's basketball standout who helped the Golden Bears to their two most recent NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 appearances and is the 2025 recipient of the Pete Newell Career Achievement Award.
In Friday’s Bracketology report by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, Wake Forest is listed as one of the last four at-large teams to get into the NCAA tournament, earning a No. 11 seed and forced to play a preliminary-round game.
