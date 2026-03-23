Sakima Walker's Career Performance Powers Cal Past K-State in WBIT

Senior center Sakima Walker delivered career highs of 28 points and 16 rebounds, leading the Cal women to a decisive 83-75 victory over Kansas State in the second round of the WBIT event at Manhattan, Kansas on Sunday.

The Bears (21-14) led by as many as 25 points midway though the fourth quarter on their way to nabbing a second postseason victory for the first time since their run to the Final Four of the 2013 NCAA Tournament.

Cal will play in the quarterfinals of the 32-team tournament at home Thursday against Columbia (22-8), which advanced with an 86-57 rout over No. 1 seed North Dakota State (29-5).

Tipoff for Thursday’s game is set for 7 p.m..

Walker, who played last season at South Carolina after beginning her college career at Rutgers, shot 13 for 18 from the field. Averaging 20.8 points over her past four games, Walker also added four assists.

Junior guard Lulu Twidale, who had averaged 22.6 points over the previous seven games, contributed 17 points, including 4-for-10 shooting from the 3-point arc, along with six rebounds and five assists.

The Australian set Cal program records for 3-pointers in a single season (99) and a career (234). She eclipsed the season mark set last season by former teammate Ioanna Krimili and the career mark held by Asha Thomas (2016-19).

Freshman forward Taylor Barnes connect on a career-best five 3-pointers and scored 17 points.

"We're just really happy to be extending our season, earning another game and to be able to keep playing," Cal coach Charmin Smith said. "That's the goal in March. So I'm really proud of the first 35 minutes of this game. It's really tough to go on the road and play a really good K State team.

I thought their offense was really hard to guard. They gave us some issues. We figured it out in the second half and were able to get a solid lead that we obviously needed in the fourth quarter. I've been challenging Kima to really step up, and she was excellent tonight, and I'm just really glad that we get to keep playing."

Cal shot 55.2 percent from the field and made 11 of 24 from the 3-point arc while winning for the fourth time in five games. Thanks in large part to the efforts of Walker, the Bears won the rebounding battle 37-23.

The Bears had 20 turnovers but squeezed 16 giveaways out of the Wildcats (19-18), who finished 11th in the Big 12 Conference. Cal actually outscored K-State 20-17 in points off turnovers.

The Bears trailed 23-21 at the end of the first quarter but outscored the hosts 20-13 in the second and 25-15 in the third period to forge a 66-51 lead. A 10-0 run to open the fourth quarter pushed the margin to 76-51 on a 3-pointer by Barnes with 6:47 to play.

The Wildcats finished the season with an 8-9 home record.

The Bears wlll put their 19-game home winning streak against non-conference opponents on the line against Columbia. The Ivy League program, which got at least 20 points from three different players, will bring a 12-1 road record to Berkeley.

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