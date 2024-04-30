Cal Basketball: Bears' Final Scholarship Won't Go to Son of Michael `Yogi' Stewart
Cal basketball coach Mark Madsen has one remaining scholarship slot, but it’s not likely going to the son of former Golden Bears big man Michael “Yogi” Stewart.
Sean Stewart, a former 5-star prospect who spent his freshman season at Duke, entered the transfer portal on April 19 and reportedly will choose between Ohio State and Georgetown.
At 6-foot-9, 227 pounds, Stewart would seem to be a good fit for the Golden Bears, whose rebuilt roster has a glut at the wing positions but could use a power forward.
According to Blue Devil Country, 247Sports reported that Stewart was visiting Georgetown today. He is expected to pick either the Hoyas or Buckeyes in the next week.
Stewart, rated as the No. 8 power forward in the transfer portal by 247Sports, averaged 2.6 points and 3.2 rebounds while playing just 8.3 minutes last season at Duke.
His father, Michael Stewart, played at Cal from 1993-94 through 1996-97, his teammates including Jason Kidd, Lamond Murray, Shareef Abdur-Rahim and Ed Gray.
“Yogi” Stewart, a 6-10 forward, averaged 6.3 points and 5.0 rebounds as a senior on Ben Braun’s 1996-97 team that advanced to the Sweet 16. He had nine points and seven rebounds in the Bears’ loss to North Carolina in the ’97 regional semifinals.
Madsen has landed commitments from nine transfers in the past three weeks, building his roster to 12 scholarship players. That leaves one vacancy, which the Bears are expected to fill, possibly with another post player or point guard.