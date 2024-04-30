Former Duke Basketball Forward Sean Stewart Now Nearing Decision
Looking for a bigger role than he saw with the 2023-24 Blue Devils, Duke basketball freshman forward Sean Stewart entered the transfer portal on April 19 with three years of college eligibility remaining. At No. 8 among power forwards on the 247Sports portal rankings, the former McDonald's All-American out of Montverde Academy (Fla.) has attracted loads of attention the past two weeks.
But Stewart, a 6-foot-9, 227-pound top-shelf athlete who averaged 2.6 points and 3.2 rebounds in only 8.3 minutes per game for Jon Scheyer's second batch of Blue Devils, is beginning a visit to Georgetown on Tuesday, according to 247Sports' Travis Branham.
And the 19-year-old is reportedly considering only the Hoyas and Ohio State as he prepares to make up his mind on his next destination within the next week or so.
Sean Stewart is one of a school-record seven Blue Devils who have entered the transfer portal this offseason. The others include two full-time Duke basketball starters in senior guard Jeremy Roach and sophomore forward Mark Mitchell, plus the program's other outbound reserves in junior guard Jaylen Blakes, sophomore guard Jaden Schutt, sophomore center Christian Reeves, and freshman forward TJ Power.
Of those seven, only two have announced their landing spots, with Roach heading to Baylor for his fifth year of eligibility and Mitchell taking his talents to Missouri for his junior campaign.
On a positive note, Jon Scheyer and his gang have landed two quality transfers in Purdue senior forward Mason Gillis and Syracuse sophomore forward Maliq Brown. They'll join two returning guards with starting experience in rising sophomore Caleb Foster and junior Tyrese Proctor, along with the Blue Devils' top-ranked, six-deep recruiting class.
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for updates on Blue Devils in the transfer portal and other Duke basketball news.