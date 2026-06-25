Counting Down Cal's Top-50 Transfer Athletes: No. 16 Rowan Hamilton

The transfer portal era in college athletics seems like it’s been with us forever. Likewise, most fans can recall less turbulent times when transfers happened, they simply didn’t look like a stampede to the 1849 California Gold Rush.

We thought it was time to rank the best transfers Cal teams have attracted, most of them in recent seasons but also including a few OGs from yesteryear.

We limited our ranking to transfers from four-year colleges.

Here is the next athlete in our countdown:

16. Rowan Hamilton

Sport: Track and Field

Arrival year at Cal: 2023-24

Previous schools: University of British Columbia

Contributions at Cal:

— Hamilton came to Cal as a sixth-year collegiate athlete, having won NAIA titles at British Columbia in 2019, 2022 and 2023. He finished his career at BC with the 27 best throws in NAIA history. He also set a Canadian U23 record and represented Canada at the World Championships in 2022 and ’23.

— He began his Cal career by finishing 12th in the weight throw at the NCAA indoor championships, earning second-team All-America honors and breaking the Bears’ program record.

— When the outdoor season began, Hamilton repeatedly broke Cal’s year-old hammer throw record of 230-4, set by Kegan Schroeter. He set a Big Meet record in the event with a throw of 244-3, then became Cal’s first conference champion in the men’s hammer since 1919 when he won the Pac-12 title at 251-1, another school record.

—He was named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association West Regional Field Athlete of the Year.

— In the wake of his lone season at Cal, Hamilton represented his native Canada at the 2024 London Olympics and finished ninth.

Standout performance: At the 2024 NCAA championships, Hamilton broke his own program record with a winning throw of 253 feet, 2 inches to defeat runner-up Kenneth Ikeji of Harvard by two inches. His mark was the longest by a college thrower in 2024 and the No. 8 collegiate performance of all time. The throw was nearly 23 feet beyond Cal’s record from the previous year.

Impact on his team: Hamilton’s victory in the men’s hammer throw at the NCAA meet was the first by a Cal male track and field athlete in any event at the outdoor collegiate nationals in 13 years. He became the first Golden Bear to win the men’s hammer at the NCAA meet since John Merchant in 1922.

Previously on our list:

No. 17: Jamal Boykin

No. 18: Andrej Stojakovic

No. 19: Jackson Sirmon

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