Cal Alum Michael Kim Remains in the Hunt at the Rocket Classic

Former Cal golfer Michael Kim will play Sunday’s final round of the Rocket Classic positioned to pursue his first PGA Tour triumph in more than eight years.

The 33-year-old made four birdies over a stretch of five holes Saturday and finished the third round at the Detroit Golf Cub with a 3-under 67 to own a share of seventh place at 11 under through 54 holes.

Kim is four strokes back of leader Davis Riley, who shot 63 on the heels of a 64 on Friday and leads the field at minus-15. Michael Brennan was even with him until a bogey on No. 18 that dropped him into sole possession of second place at 14 under.

Rasmus Højgaard of Denmark shot a bogey-free 61 and is part of a four-way tie for third place at 12 under. Kim and Xander Schauffele are among of four golfers one stroke back of that trio

Kim has assembled rounds of 65, 67 and 67 this week, extending his streak of rounds below par to seven. The run began a week ago, when he included a 59 among four solid days that landed him a tie for 10th place.

The national college player of the year at Cal in 2013, Kim’s only victory on the PGA Tour came at the John Deere Classic in July 2018, where he shot 27 under par after missing the cut in five of his six previous tournaments.

Kim began play Saturday at minus-8 and tied for sixth place, two strokes back of leaders Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay and Patrick Fishburn.

He made birdie on No. 1 to begin the third round before bogeying the seventh.

But with birdies on Nos. 8, 9, 11 and 12, Kim went to 4 under for the day and minus-12 overall, climbing to a tie for third place, just two strokes behind Brennan.

He scored pars on five of the remaining six holes, the exception coming on the par-4 17th hole.

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