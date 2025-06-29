Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 24 -- Jared Goff, Golden Bear Elevates Lions
We are counting down Cal’s top 50 athletes based on their careers as post-collegiate professionals. Their performance as Golden Bears is not factored into the rankings.
24. JARED GOFF
Years at Cal: 2013 to 2015
Sport: Football
Pro teams: Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions
Age: 30
Hometown: Novato, Calif.
Why we ranked him here: In 2016 after his junior season, Goff became Cal’s first No. 1 overall NFL draft choice since fellow quarterback Steve Bartkowski in 1975. The Los Angeles Rams selected him, and by Goff’s third season he passed for 4,688 yards and 32 touchdowns and helped the Rams to Super Bowl LIII. Goff and the offense couldn’t get into the end zone in a 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots, and by the next season the Rams began to lose confidence in their quarterback. Goff passed for 4,638 yards in 2019 but also threw a career-high 16 interceptions and the team failed to make the playoffs. After the Rams lost in the second round of the 2020 postseason, Goff was traded to Detroit for Matthew Stafford. A perennial loser, Detroit hadn’t won a postseason game since 1991. The Lions went 3-13-1 and 9-8 in Goff’s first two seasons, but they were 12-5 in 2023 and beat the Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs before losing 34-31 to the 49ers in the NFL championship game. The Lions were 15-2 last season before being upset 45-31 by Washington in their postseason opener. Detroit hasn't had success to match the past two seasons since the 1950s, when the franchise won three NFL titles. Goff was a Pro Bowl selection for the fourth time in 2024 and finished fifth in MVP voting. He has passed for more than 4,400 yards five times and in his past three seasons has thrown 96 touchdowns with just 31 interceptions. Goff’s regular-season record as a starting quarterback is 81-52-1 and his career numbers include 35,058 passing yards and 222 TDs.
At Cal: In three seasons at Cal, through 2015, he set career program records by passing for 12,200 yards and 96 touchdowns. His yardage total is third-most by any FBS quarterback who played just three seasons. Goff was the first true freshman quarterback to start the season opener at Cal. He threw career-best seven TD passes in 59-56 double-OT win over Colorado as a sophomore. As a junior in 2015, Goff passed for 4,719 yards with 43 touchdowns — both conference bests — to earn All-Pac-12 honors. He led Cal to an 8-5 record that season and a 55-36 victory in the Armed Forces Bowl over Air Force in which he passed for six TDs. Goff had eight career games of at least 400 passing yards, nine games with four or more TD passes, and set a Cal single-game record with 542 yards vs. Arizona State in the 2015 regular-season finale.
