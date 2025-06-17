Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 36 - Tarik Glenn Protected Peyton Manning
We are counting down Cal’s top 50 athletes based on their careers as post-collegiate professionals. Their performance as Golden Bears is not factored into the rankings.
36. TARIK GLENN
Years at Cal: 1993-97
Sport: Football
Pro team: Indianapolis Colts
Age: 49
Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio
Why we ranked him here: Chosen 19th in the first round of the 1997 NFL draft by Indianapolis, Glenn spent his entire 10-year career with the Colts. The 6-foot-5, 335-pound left tackle was a Pro Football Writers’ all-rookie selection in ’97, and started all 154 games he played in his pro career, helping to block for running backs Marshall Faulk (1997-1998) and Edgerrin James (1999-2005) and pass protect for future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning (1998-2006). "It's not only the games. He doesn't miss a practice,” Manning said of Glenn in a 2003 interview. Glenn improved with age, earning Pro Bowl invitations his final three seasons, from 2004 through 2006. The Colts were 50-14 in regular-season games his final four years. Glenn played in 13 postseason games and closed out his NFL career in style, helping Indy defeat the Chicago Bears 29-17 in Super Bowl XLI following the 2006 season. During his time at Indianapolis, Glenn and his wife Maya created the non-profit D.R.E.A.M. Alive, supporting local community centers that serviced young people while soliciting business firms to contribute to the cause. Glenn was inducted into the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor in 2022.
At Cal: Glenn grew up in Oakland and came to Cal from Bishop O’Dowd High School, recruited as a defensive lineman. He was moved to the O-line before his junior season and earned second-team All-Pac-10 honors. He was a first-team all-conference pick as a senior. Glenn returned to campus in the offseason after his first two years in the NFL to complete his undergrad degree in social welfare. He subsequently earned an MBA at Purdue. He currently is interim executive director of the Cal athletic study center.
Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky
Recent articles:
Jim Knowlton retires as Cal athletic director
There is a lot we still don't know about Cal's long-term AD plans
Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 37 -- Ken Harvey