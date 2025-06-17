Cal Sports Report

Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 36 - Tarik Glenn Protected Peyton Manning

The big offensive tackle was a Pro Bowl pick his final 3 seasons and went out with a Super Bowl championship

Jeff Faraudo

Tarik Glenn at his Colts Ring of Honor ceremony
Tarik Glenn at his Colts Ring of Honor ceremony / Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

We are counting down Cal’s top 50 athletes based on their careers as post-collegiate professionals. Their performance as Golden Bears is not factored into the rankings.

36. TARIK GLENN

Years at Cal: 1993-97

Sport: Football

Pro team: Indianapolis Colts 

Age: 49

Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio

Why we ranked him here: Chosen 19th in the first round of the 1997 NFL draft by Indianapolis, Glenn spent his entire 10-year career with the Colts. The 6-foot-5, 335-pound left tackle was a Pro Football Writers’ all-rookie selection in ’97, and started all 154 games he played in his pro career, helping to block for running backs Marshall Faulk (1997-1998) and Edgerrin James (1999-2005) and pass protect for future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning (1998-2006). "It's not only the games. He doesn't miss a practice,” Manning said of Glenn in a 2003 interview. Glenn improved with age, earning Pro Bowl invitations his final three seasons, from 2004 through 2006. The Colts were 50-14 in regular-season games his final four years. Glenn played in 13 postseason games and closed out his NFL career in style, helping Indy defeat the Chicago Bears 29-17 in Super Bowl XLI following the 2006 season. During his time at Indianapolis, Glenn and his wife Maya created the non-profit D.R.E.A.M. Alive, supporting local community centers that serviced young people while soliciting business firms to contribute to the cause. Glenn was inducted into the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor in 2022.

Tarik Glenn at Cal
Tarik Glenn at Cal / Photo courtesy of Cal Athletics

At Cal: Glenn grew up in Oakland and came to Cal from Bishop O’Dowd High School, recruited as a defensive lineman. He was moved to the O-line before his junior season and earned second-team All-Pac-10 honors. He was a first-team all-conference pick as a senior. Glenn returned to campus in the offseason after his first two years in the NFL to complete his undergrad degree in social welfare. He subsequently earned an MBA at Purdue. He currently is interim executive director of the Cal athletic study center.

Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky

Recent articles:

Jim Knowlton retires as Cal athletic director

There is a lot we still don't know about Cal's long-term AD plans

Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 37 -- Ken Harvey

Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 38 -- Isaac Curtis

Published
Jeff Faraudo
JEFF FARAUDO

Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics. 

Home/Best Of