Jim Knowlton Retires as Cal Athletic Director
Jim Knowlton, who has come under criticism from many Cal supporters in recent years, announced on Monday that he has retired as Cal’s athletic director after serving in that role the past seven years.
Knowlton, 65, will officially step down as athletic director on July 1. Chancellor Richard Lyons announced he will put a new leadership structure in place and has appointed deputy athletic directors Jay Larson and Jenny Simon-O'Neill to be Cal’s co-athletic directors.
Knowlton, a West Point graduate, was hired to succeed Mike Williams as Cal’s athletic director on May 21, 2018 after serving as Air Force’s athletic director for three years. In August 2021 Knowlton signed a contract extension at Cal that runs through 2029.
Cal won 10 national championships while Knowlton was the athletic director, and the Golden Bears’ graduation success rate improved every year during that period. He served during the challenging period of the COVID pandemic and an era of conference restructuring that led to Cal's move from the Pac-12 to the Atlantic Coast Conference. College sports is undergoing a major change with the advent of revenue-sharing, allowing institutions to make direct payments to athletes.
"On behalf of the Cal community, I want to thank Jim for his leadership, his integrity, and his devotion to the academic and athletic success of our student athletes," UC Berkeley Chancellor Rich Lyons said in a statement provided by the school. "Jim's work and accomplishments have set the stage for the next era of excellence across Cal Athletics."
However, the lack of success of the Golden Bears’ football and basketball programs and Knowlton’s handling of allegations that led to the firing of women’s swimming coach Teri McKeever caused criticism of Knowlton.
The Golden Bears’ football program has gone to four bowl games during Knowlton’s time at Cal, but the Bears have not had a winning season since 2019, and have not had a winning conference record since 2009. Current football head coach Justin Wilcox was hired before Knowlton became Cal’s athletic director, but in January 2022, after Wilcox turned down an offer to be head coach at Oregon, Wilcox signed a contract extension with Cal that runs through 2027.
The Golden Bears’ men’s basketball team has not had a winning season since 2017-18 and has not been to the NCAA tournament since 2016. Wyking Jones was named head coach in March 2017, before Knowlton was hired, to replace Cuonzo Martin, who left to take the head coaching job at Missouri. Knowlton did hire Jones’ successor, Mark Fox, in March 2019 to replace Jones after Jones was dismissed.
Fox was fired in March 2023 after Cal went 3-29 in Fox’s fourth season as head coach. Current head coach Mark Madsen was hired by Knowlton to replace Fox.
In March of 2023, Knowlton and associate athletic director Jennifer Simon-O'Neill were investigated by the university for the way they handled complaints about highly successful women’s swimming coach Teri McKeever.
A number of swimmers and parents reportedly complained that McKeever had bullied swimmers for years and were disappointed that Knowlton did not take punitive action. McKeever was placed on administrative leave by Knowlton on May 28, 2022, a day after after a report from the Southern California News Group revealed the allegations and the complainants’ assertion that Knowlton failed to adequately address those issues.
Knowlton then initiated an investigated into McKeever’s actions, and she was fired on January 31, 2023.
The Southern California News Group also reported that a number of Cal boosters had lobbied then-Cal Chancellor Carol Christ to fire Knowlton and Simon-O’Neill for the way the issue was handled.
Like all institutions who play major college football and basketball, Cal is entering a new era of college sports. Revenue-sharing with athletes, which will allow athletes to be paid directly by their schools, is scheduled to begin July 1.
Cal’s situation is complicated further by its move from the Pac-12 to the Atlantic Coast Conference prior to the 2024-25 academic year. Financial issues are a major topic for the athletic department.
Former Cal star linebacker and NFL head coach Ron Rivera was hired as Cal football general manager earlier this year as a result of the increased movement in the transfer portal, Name, Image and Likeness issues and the recent approval of NCAA House settlement that allows college athletes to be paid.
Knowlton provided a statement with the announcement of his retirement.
"It has been an incredible honor to serve at the University of California, Berkeley, the No. 1 public university in the country," Knowlton said. "The expectation of holistic excellence helps to drive everyone associated with the university, and our department is no exception. The combination of a world-class education, athletic excellence, an inclusive community, an awe-inspiring location and, most importantly, truly special people, make Cal a magnificent place to serve.”
"I could not be prouder of our Cal Athletics team – the student-athletes, coaches, staff, alums and donors – simply the best," Knowlton said. "I am grateful to have been able to serve side by side with so many amazing individuals!"
Recent articles:
Details sparce on long-term plans for Cal AD
Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 38 -- Isaac Curtis
Cal adds defensive lineman to its 2026 recruiting class
Hawaii continues to feed Golden Bears' recruiting efforts
Collin Morikawa finishes 23rd at the U.S. Open
Ex-Cal runner Georgia Hunter Bell continues amazing resurgence