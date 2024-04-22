Michigan State Transfer OT Braden Miller Commits to Cal
Cal offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Mike Bloesch had hinted during spring ball that the Bears might add a transfer on the offensive line, and that happened on Sunday when transfer Braden Miller, an offensive tackle at Michigan State this past season, committed to Cal.
The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Miller is from Centennial, Colorado, and is the younger brother of Barrett Miller, who was a starting offensive tackle for Cal last season after transferring from Stanford for his final season of college football.
Braden Miller played just 11 snaps for the Spartans this past season as a redshirt freshman, so the Golden Bears obviously were attracted by his potential. He played both guard and tackle for Michigan State and his versatility makes him appealing.
Michigan State went 4-8 in 2023, and the Spartans hired former Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith as its new head coach after the season.
Bloesch relies heavily on the running game, and it's a good bet the Bears will run the ball often in 2024 in its first season in the ACC.
During the spring, Cal had settled on a first-team offensive line that consisted of Matthew Wykoff at center, Nick Morrow and T.J. Session at the tackle spots, and Sioape Vatikani and Bastian Swinney at guard. Whether Miller can break into that starting lineup remains to be seen, but he adds needed depth up front.
Don't be surprised if the Bears add another offensive lineman through the transfer portal in the coming days and weeks. Look for Cal to try to add a defensive lineman through the transfer portal as well.
