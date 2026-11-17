Cal earned a berth to the men's NCAA soccer tournament for the first time in seven years when the Bears were named to the 48-team field on Monday.

Cal, which finished with a 6-5-4 record before falling to North Carolina on penalty kicks in the ACC tournament, has been placed in the six-team SMU Region and will face WCC regular-season champion and sixth-ranked Portland (13-3-2) in Portland, Oregon, in its first-round match on Thursday a 7 p.m.

Cal played Portland in the Bears' first game of this season back on August 21, and the teams played to a 0-0 tie.

The winner of that Cal-Portland game will face South Carolina in the second round. SMU is the No. 2 overall seed in the tournament.

"It feels like a long time coming," said Cal head coach Leonard Griffin in a staement provided by the school. "Super proud of this group, especially the guys who have been here for a long time. I'm very excited and thankful for our staff and all the work we've put in to get to this point. We're happy the season isn't over, and we're excited to go dancing and keep playing with this group."

Cal finished 10th in the ACC standings, but the ACC is considered one of the best soccer conferences in the country, and Cal was one of 10 ACC team that received berths in the NCAA tournament. That ties the alltime record for the most teams from a single conference to receive NCAA berths (previously set by the ACC in 2019).

This is the 21st time Cal has earned a berth in the men' NCAA soccer tournament. The Bears' best performances in the tournament were quarterfinal finishes in 1960, 2005 and 2013.

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