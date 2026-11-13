We Ask a Virginia Beat Writer 5 Questions About Cal's Next Opponent

To gain insight on Cal’s opponent Saturday we talked this week with Xander Tilock, beat writer for Virginia Cavaliers on SI.

The Bears (3-6, 2-4 ACC) and Cavaliers (4-5, 2-4) each enter the game at Charlottesville, VA enduring three-game losing streaks. Kickoff Saturday is 12:30 p.m. PT on the ACC Network.

Here’s our conversation with Tilock. For his complete answers, please click on the videos:

1. On the heels of reaching the ACC championship game and going 11-3 a year ago, Virginia was picked sixth in the conference this season. What has led to them being 4-5 overall and tied for 10th in the ACC? And what has been the fan reaction?

“That is certainly the million-dollar question. I come back to this theme of conflicting truths. And coach Tony Elliot has some conflicting truths this season.”

Referencing Virginia’s 51-7 loss to Wake Forest — the program’s worst since 2013 — Tilock said Elliot told reporters he thought there were only 2 or 3 plays when the Cavaliers were not properly prepared.

He said the same “conflicting truths” apply to Elliot’s assessment of allowing 28 sacks, play of the quarterbacks and running backs and consistent mental errors by a veteran team.

2. The Cavaliers made a change at quarterback during their 51-7 loss to Wake Forest, subbing Pitt transfer Eli Holstein in for starter Beau Pribula. Given that Virginia is averaging just 12 points during its three-game losing streak, how secure is Pribula’s position or do you expect a change?

“This is probably the biggest point of contention from the fan-base perspective — Elliot continues to insist Beau Pribula is doing everything the coaching staff has asked of him. However, Pribula hasn’t had a game with over 160 yards and two touchdowns since September.”

He said Elliot cannot one blamed for injuries to the top two receivers or sub-par play by the offensive line.

“Pribula’s starting spot shouldn’t be secure, honestly, from perspective, based on the statistics. However, it doesn’t look like Eli Holstein will be playing against Cal.”

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3. How much has an up-and-down run game hurt the Cavaliers? They have averaged almost 196 rushing yards in their four wins but only 105 in the five defeats. What is the status of Jekail Middlebrook and how healthy is Xavier Brown a year after tearing his ACL?

“It starts with offensive play-calling,” Tilock said, suggesting that offensive coordinator Des Kitchings, who last season introduced lots of flourishes into the pro-style attack. “It seems like all of that’s disappeared.”

Brown appears healthy but has been under-utilized, Tilock said. Middlebrook, who is mostly healthy, was fifth nationally in pass receptions by a running back last season. “And that element has not been found in this offense.”

4. Linebacker Kam Robinson was a preseason All-ACC pick. What kind of season has he had and who have been standouts on defense for Virginia?

Robinson took perhaps longer than expected to recover from an ACL injury he suffered last November. “He’s only started to look like himself the last couple games,” Tilock said. “When he’s on, Kam Robinson is the best linebacker in the ACC, period.”

Teams have schemed away from Robinson, Tilock suggested. “Teams have realized they can pick on somebody else.”

Injuries have “ravaged” the defense, but it’s mostly been able to compensate, although the Cavaliers have been guilty of over-pursuing quarterbacks, which has led to giving up successful scrambles.

“I still think this defense has the capability of being one of the best in the ACC.”

5.Tell us about punter Daniel Sparks, who goes 6-foot-6, 188 pounds and has punted for more than 7 miles in his college career. He’s leading the nation at 50.8 yards with 19 punts downed inside the 20.

“If you had to pick a team MVP for Virginia, it is easily Daniel Sparks. Statistically, he’s probably the best punter in the country . . . no head coach wants to say that because it means the offense isn’t doing so well.”

Sparks approaches his craft like an engineer. “Daniel Sparks can flip the field on anybody. (He) is 100 percent the best punter in program history.”

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