Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Add Washington Transfer Jayda Noble
Cal’s women’s basketball team has signed Washington grad transfer Jayda Noble, Cal announced on Wednesday.
Noble, a 5-foot-11 guard from Spokane, Wash., started 16 games and came off the bench in six other games for Washington this past season. She averaged 20.1 minutes, 3.3 points and 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shotting 38.7% from the field and 31.8% from three-point range.
Noble started all 32 games in 2022-23 when she averaged 4.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists. That season she recorded 53 steals, which was fifth-best in the Pac-12.
Noble is the first transfer Cal has added to its roster this offseason. Two Cal players – guards Kemery Martin and Ornela Muca – have entered the transfer portal.
The loss of Martin and guard Leilani McIntosh, who is out of college eligibility, presented a need for help in the backcourt. Cal guard Ioanna Krimili, the team’s leading scorer this past season, announced that she is returning to Cal for the 2024-25 season,
“We’re excited to add a player like Jayda who brings a veteran presence and the experience of playing in one of the best women’s basketball conferences in the country,” Cal head coach Charmin Smith said in a statement provided by Cal. “She is a tremendous defender who will help set the tone for our backcourt and be a great leader for both our returners and freshmen class.”
“I’m so excited to come to the Bay Area for my last year,” Noble said in a statement from Cal. “I think Berkeley is a colorful place with colorful people and I couldn’t be more ready to play with the team. I’m excited to play for a dedicated coach like Charmin. I think our energies match and she’s going to inspire me and help me thrive on and off the court this year.”
After her senior season in high school, Noble was ranked as the 29th-best guard in the country according to ESPN100. She split her time between Mount Spokane High School and Medical Lake High School.