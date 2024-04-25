Maryland Transfer TE Corey Dyches Commits to Cal
Maryland transfer tight end Corey Dyches announced on social media on Thursday that he has committed to Cal.
It had previously been reported that Dyches would transfer to Charlotte, but he visited Cal over the weekend and apparently changed his mind.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Dyches, who was a third-team all-Big Ten selection by the media this past season, caught 49 passes for 491 yards and two touchdowns in 2023, and he had 39 receptions for 494 yards and three TDs in 2022.
He has one year of eligibility remaining.
ESPN on Thursday ranked Dyches as the 27th-best player available in the transfer portal. It listed Dyches as committed to Charlotte before he changed his mind.
Here is what ESPN-plus said about Dyches shown in italics:
27. Dorey Dyches, TE
Transferring from: Maryland Transferring to: Charlotte
HT: 6-2 | WT: 220 | Class: Senior
Background: A big receiver with a basketball background, Dyches was a three-star high school prospect who primarily received ACC and Group of 5 interest. He continued to fill out his frame at Maryland and found his niche over three seasons in the Terps' offense. He caught 39 passes with three touchdowns in 2022 and ranked second on Maryland with 49 receptions this past season.
While Dyches lacks prototypical height for a tight end, he has a wide catch radius and has developed into a tough matchup for back-seven defenders. The athletic target with H-type traits entered the portal in December but went uncommitted through the start of the spring portal window.
Pro Football Focus ranked Dyches fourth among power five tight ends in receiving grade (81.0)..
Dyches attended Potomac High School in Oxen Hill, Maryland, as a prep and was a standout basketball player as well. He chose the Terps over North Carolina, Pitt, and Syracuse, among others.
Cal has a number of tight ends on its roster, including Jack Endries, a former walk-on who was Cal's starting tight end this past season. Cal often uses formations that feature two or three tight ends under offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch.
