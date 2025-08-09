Cal Is the Fourth College for Transfer TE Landon Morris
Tight end Landon Morris has crisscrossed the country in his search for the proper college football program to display his talents.
Cal will be Morris’ fourth college, and he believes the Bears program provides a path to his ultimate goal, the NFL.
Morris is from Indianapolis and was a wide receiver in high school. He initially signed with Syracuse, and he played spring ball with the Orange in 2021.
“But it just wasn’t the right fit as far as offensive scheme,” Morris said.
So he left Syracuse before the 2021 season and transferred to Utah in December 2021.
“At Utah I got injured during the [2022] spring game,” he said. “It was the second play in and I sprained my MCL.”
When he recovered, he said, “The stepping blocks weren’t there as far as getting to the next level in trying to get on the field.”
He did not play at all as a redshirt freshman at Utah in 2022.
“I wanted to get on he field obviously, so I went to Temple,” he said.
He had to sit out the 2023 season at Temple as a double-transfer, a rule that no longer exists, so he worked on his body that season..
Morris finally got into a college game for the first time in 2024 at Temple. He played in nine of the Owls’ 12 games and made three starts while making 16 receptions for 251 yards and one touchdown.
But he decided to transfer again, from an American Conference team that went 3-9 in 2024 to an ACC team on the other side of the country in Berkeley. And again a path to the NFL was a major part of the reason.
“I believe Cal can get me to my next destination, which is, I’m trying to get to the league,” he said. “With my body and my academics, I’m trying to get my masters, and that’s something they have a great program with public health.
“I just believe they have all the resources to get me to that next level, as far as weight and offensive scheme-wise, I feel like they can really propel me to the next step.”
Cal offensive coordinator Bryan Harsin said two tight ends are likely to get extensive playing time for the Bears this season, and there is jockeying to see which two will emerge. Six tight ends are on the Cal roster, but none of them produced eye-popping numbers in 2024. Morris’ statistics stack up favorably to the other five tight ends.
Morris has agents who advise him on the revenue-sharing payments he receives from Cal, but he said the academics and offensive scheme at Cal played a bigger part in his choice of Cal than the money.
“I feel like that’s part of it with some athletes,” Morris said of payments, “but with my move it wasn’t as far as money. I feel the next step is more involved with money as far as the league. I’m not worried about the cash amount, I’m more worried about the field.”
Recent articles:
Ex-Cal star Craig Woodson shows his special-team skills in NFL preseason game
Back-to-back good days for Collin Morikawa at St. Jude golf
Once a big-time recruit, running back LJ Johnson tries to find his football at Cal
Former Cal LB Teddye Buchanan gets an exhibition start for the Ravens
Cal puts emphasis on developing a stronger, deeper offensive line