Youngstown State Transfer OLB Deamontae Diggs Commits to Cal
Cal added some help at the outside linebacker position when Youngstown State transfer Deamontae Diggs announced on social media this week that he has committed to Cal.
The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Diggs is from McKeesport, Pennsylvania, and will be part of the Cal roster as it heads into the Atlantic Coast Conference next season.
Diggs also had offers from Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Marshall, Coastal Carolina and Arkansas State.
Diggs will be stepping up in class after playing for an FCS program in 2023. In 13 games as a junior this past season, he had 11 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and one forced fumble.
Youngstown State did play Ohio State last season, when Diggs had one tackle in a 35-7 loss, but the rest of the Penguins schedule was against FCS teams such as Robert Morris, Murray State, South Dakota and South Dakota State, some of which have strong football programs.
Davis Reese and Xavier Carlton are expected to be Cal's starting outside linebackers, and it remains to be seen how Diggs will fit into that picture. The Golden Bears needed more depth at that position.
Cal finally started to apply pressure to opposing quarterbacks late in the 2023 season but for most of the year Cal's pass rush was subpar.
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport
Cal will officially make the move to its new conference this summer, and Tuesday night the Bears dipped into ACC territory for their latest transfer addition. McKeesport, Pennsylvania native and Youngstown State defensive lineman Deamontae Diggs has announced his commitment to Cal giving Justin Wilcox's team its latest transfer addition.