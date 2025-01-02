Aaron Rodgers Acknowledges Sunday Could Be His Final NFL Game
Aaron Rodgers, who defied Father Time by winning his fourth MVP award at age 38 in 2021, acknowledged this week that Sunday’s season finale could be his last NFL game.
Now 41, the one-time Cal star said, “Yeah, of course,” he has considered that the New York Jets’ game against the Miami Dolphins at at MeetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ could be his final scene.
Rogers, who needs just one touchdown pass to become only the fifth player to total at least 500 for his career, said he plans to make a decision about his future before free agency in March.
The Jets are in the process of searching for a new coach and new general manager and Rodgers understands that will impact his place on the team.
"I'm just more resigned to the reality of the situation," Rodgers told reporters on Wednesday. "I think there's going to be change here, and if I'm a part of the change, then I just want to make sure everybody knows I have nothing but gratitude for my time here.”
Rodgers seemed to accept the likelihood that his 241st career start on Sunday could be his last one. He thanked coaches and teammates over the course of his career and said he feels "a lot of gratitude for the last 20 years.”
A two-year star at Cal from 2003 and ’04, Rodgers was expected to be a high selection in the 2005 NFL draft. But the 49ers bypassed the chance to take him at No. 1 and Rodgers slid all the way to 24th, where the Green Bay Packers called his name.
Rodgers sat for three seasons behind all-star veteran Brett Favre then became the Packers’ starter in 2008. He led Green Bay to a Super Bowl title after the 2010 season and won the first of his four MVPs a year later. He is a 10-time Pro Bowl selection.
"This game has given me a lot," he said. "I've given a lot back to it, and I'm thankful for it. I won't be thinking about that on game day. I'll just be enjoying this. I'm trying to stay in the moment, but, of course, it's been a long career. I'm really proud of what I've been able to be a part of, what I've been able to accomplish, and I'm also looking forward to a nice mental and physical rest.”
The Jets traded for Rodgers in the spring of 2023 but his debut season with the team went awry on the first series of the first game when he tore his Achilles tendon. Rodgers missed the remainder of the ’23 season.
This season has been disappointing. After beginning the year with high hopes, the Jets are 4-12 and Rodgers ranks 25th out of 33 qualified passers in Total QBR.
"I'm disappointed about the performance with myself and as a team, but really thankful for the opportunity," Rodgers said. "If I feel good coming back and they want to make another run at this, that'd be fantastic, but I'm not naive to the situation we're in."
Rodgers said he’d welcome the chance to talk with the Jets’ next GM but said his initial priority is getting some rest. "I need a break, mentally," he said.
He talked about the grind of rehabbing after his Achilles surgery and believes that with a restful offseason he could have a better season in 2025.
AARON RODGERS' ALL-TIME NFL RANKINGS
Passer rating: 1st - 102.6
Interception pct: tied 1st - 1.4%
MVPs: 2nd - 4
TD passes: 5th - 499
Passing yards: 8th - 62,678
Pass attempts: 8th - 8,209
Pass completions: 7th - 5,346
Completion pct: 19th - 65.1